MW3 Zombies Spore Control and Outlast XP Farming Guide

Image: Activision

The Zombies Exfil XP farming strategy in has finally been patched by Sledgehammer Games, but the community has already found another way to farm weapon XP and camo patterns. It may not be quite as effective, but Spore Control and Outlast are solid ways to level up your guns.

Before the patch, the best way to farm in Zombies was to camp at Exfil sites to force the game to spawn unending hordes of undead foes. These Zombies crowds were tidal waves of XP, and while Spore Control and Outlast won’t bring that many enemies to you, it’s still a decent way to guarantee an infinite source of undead XP in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

How to Farm XP With Spore Control in Zombies

Image: Activision

Spore Control Contracts can be found all over the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Just open your map and ping one to get started. Once you make your way to it and accept the Contract, you’ll be tasked with placing Inhibitors to destroy Spores in the area.

Related: MW3 Zombies Bring Em On Guide: How to Get Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade

Here’s the kicker: there’s no time limit for this Contract and Zombies will spawn endlessly while it’s active. As long as you ignore the Inhibitors and don’t complete the objective, Zombies will continuously climb out of the ground and attack you. Higher threat zones will feature more aggressive undead hordes with some special Zombies like Disciples and Manglers sprinkled in for good measure, too.

Because of this unending source of Zombies, Spore Control is now the best way to farm weapon XP and grind camos in Modern Warfare 3. Again, you aren’t going to see the same density of enemies as you would at an Exfil site pre-patch, but this is one of the only ways to get guaranteed hordes to spawn after the update.

MW3 Zombies Outlast XP Farm

Image: Activision

Outlast Contracts are another way to force hordes of unending undead to spawn. These are also located all over the Urzikstan map and task you with surviving for a few minutes in a designated area while Zombies continuously appear.

Related: MW3 Zombies Firestarter Guide: How to Get Napalm Burst Ammo Mod

If you stand outside the marked area without entering, however, Zombies will still spawn. That means you can keep the Contract active permanently and still have unlimited waves of Zombies to kill. Hellhounds spawn during these Contracts as well, making this the perfect way to complete certain Hellhound-related missions in Act 1.

Not every Outlast Contract area is ideal for endless farming, however, so you may have more luck with XP farming in a Spore Control zone. Still, either method is great for camo grinding and leveling up weapons and is unlikely to be patched out since they aren’t technically exploits.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2023