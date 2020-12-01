Update 1.06 for NBA 2K21 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is just a small update weighing in at 22 MB on PlayStation 4, but there are still some noteworthy improvements despite this patch’s small size. The update has begun rolling out on all platforms, so expect to see it in your download queue soon regardless of where you play. Here’s everything new with NBA 2K21 update 1.06.

NBA 2K21 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

There are no official patch notes yet for NBA 2K21 update 1.06 yet, but we do have a list of general changes that fans have already spotted after installing the patch. You can check those out below.

The Park has been updated to a new Christmas theme

Other bug fixes

Balance adjustments

We will update this article accordingly once official patch notes are released. Given the small size of this update, there’s a decent chance that official patch notes will not be released at all. Last week’s giant update for the next-generation version of the game received a full list of official changes, but that patch was much larger and contained many fixes. This update likely just fixes some minor bugs and makes The Park a bit more festive to celebrate the holiday season.

NBA 2K21 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official NBA 2K site.