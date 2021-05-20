NBA 2K21 Update 1.11 Patch Notes (PS4 and Xbox One)

Update 1.11 has arrived for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

2K Sports already released a new update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game last week. Well today on May 20th 2021 is the older generation console patch. This new patch releases for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

If you own the Xbox One version of the game. today’s NBA 2K21 patch is a hefty 28 GB. The size of the patch is reportedly around 19.75 GB if you have the PS4 copy of the basketball game.

Unfortunately, full patch notes for the game have not been posted yet. In the meantime, you can read the next=gen patch notes that were posted last week below.

NBA 2K21 Patch Notes

General

New WNBA uniforms for the 2021 season have been updated for the season tipoff!

The following players have also received likeness updates:

– Jaylen Adams

– Thanasis Antetokounmpo

– Alex Caruso

– Pat Connaughton

– Quinn Cook

– Diamond DeShields

– Jared Dudley

– Desmond Bane

– Devontae Cacok

– CJ Elleby

– Yogi Ferrell

– Kyle Guy

– Dearica Hamby

– Montrezl Harrell

– Isabelle Harrison

– Solomon Hill

– Jaylen Hoard

– Aaron Holiday

– Justin Holiday

– Talen Horton-Tucker

– Elijah Hughes

– Justin James

– Ty Jerome

– Isaiah Joe

– Nassir Little

– Naz Long

– Nico Mannion

– Khris Middleton

– Patty Mills

– Svi Mykhailiuk

– Frank Ntilikina

– Elfrid Payton

– Vincent Poirier

– Norman Powell

– Edmond Sumner

– Axel Toupane

– Gary Trent Jr.

– Evan Turner

– Tom Van Arsdale

– Grant Williams

Addressed some issues with downloading custom team designs during setup in MyNBA Online

Resolved a rare hang in MyWNBA that could occur during the offseason in future years

We will update this post as soon as possible when official patch notes are released later today. NBA 2K21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Apple Arcade.