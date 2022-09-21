NBA 2K23 Dime Magazine Cover Quest Guide: How to Help Out a Local Business by Doing Standard Photo or Selfie Daily Quests

There are many quests in NBA 2K23 that are confusing and difficult and the Dime Magazine Cover quest is just one of them. The quest description tells you to “help out a local business by doing standard photo or selfie daily quests.” Much like the Slam Magazine quest, the Dime Magazine Cover quest is vague. Here is how to complete the Dime Magazine Cover quest in NBA 2K23.

How to Complete the Dime Magazine Cover Quest in NBA 2K23

In order to complete the Dime Magazine Cover Quest in NBA 2K23, you simply have to take photos in front of select stores. If you start taking pictures of random shops or selfies in front of them, it won’t count towards the Dime Magazine Cover quest.

To find the correct stores you need to take photos of, check your map for the yellow camera icons. When you find one, go over to it and snap a selfie or a photo of the store. You can easily do this while out and about in The City while completing other quests or shopping. New yellow camera icons will appear daily, so you’ll want to make sure you check in every once in a while to see if there are new camera icons.

To take a selfie in NBA 2K23, all you need to do is pull up your phone by pressing left on the d-pad for controller or the equivalent on your platform and select the camera icon. With the camera now up, you can take standard photos or you can press RB on controller or the equivalent on your platform to switch the camera to selfie.

Some quests won’t progress right away and may require you to restart your game, but by completing daily camera icons on the map, you’ll complete the Dime Magazine Cover quest in NBA 2K23. If you’re having trouble completing other quests or you just want to know what shooting badges are the best, head over to our NBA 2K23 page for more.