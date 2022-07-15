Need for Speed Heat Car List: Every Car in the Game

With Need for Speed Heat being perhaps the best game of the series to come out in the past decade, it had a lot going for it. Given that many players are still playing the game, especially with it being free on Prime Day and via Xbox Game Pass, there’s a lot to delve into, especially for vehicle selection. So, here’s the entire list of every car in Need for Speed Heat, broken down into model, unlock requirements, and price.
Need for Speed Heat Car List
There are a total of 134 vehicles in the game, which also includes Deluxe Edition and post-launch DLC. Anything purchasable outside of the game will be noted as such.
|Car Model
|Requirements
|Price
|Volkswagen Beetle ’63
|Rep Level 22
|$18,000
|Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup ’65
|Rep Level 16
|$18,000
|Volvo Amazon P130 ’70
|Rep Level 22
|$19,000
|Chevrolet Bel Air ’55
|Rep Level 20
|$22,500
|Ford Mustang ’65
|Rep Level 12
|$23,500
|Volvo 242 DL ’75
|Rep Level 22
|$24,000
|Volkswagen Golf GTI ’76
|Rep Level 22
|$27,000
|Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R ’71
|Rep Level 20
|$27,000
|Pontiac Firebird ’77
|Rep Level 12
|$27,500
|Nissan Fairlady 240ZG ’71
|Rep Level 12
|$28,000
|Plymouth Barracuda ’70
|Rep Level 2
|$29,000
|Chevrolet Camaro SS ’67
|Rep Level 12
|$29,000
|Mazda MX-5 ’96
|Rep Level 20
|$31,000
|Ford Mustang BOSS 302 ’69
|Rep Level 12
|$31,000
|Mazda MX-5 ’15
|Rep Level 20
|$31,500
|Ford Mustang Foxbody ’90
|Rep Level 20
|$32,500
|Mercury Cougar ’67
|Rep Level 14
|$33,500
|Acura RSX-S ’04
|Rep Level 20
|$34,000
|Subaru BRZ Premium ’14
|Rep Level 14
|$36,500
|Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 ’17
|Rep Level 24
|$37,000
|Buick Grand National ’87
|Rep Level 12
|$39,000
|MINI JCW Countryman ’17
|Rep Level 22
|$40,500
|Dodge Charger ’69
|Rep Level 2
|$41,500
|Honda Civic Type-R ’00
|Rep Level 20
|$42,500
|Nissan 180SX Type X ’96
|Rep Level 14
|$43,500
|Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero ’02
|Rep Level 3
|$45,000
|Honda S2000 ’09
|Rep Level 20
|$47,500
|Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X ’08
|Rep Level 14
|$48,000
|Subaru Impreza WRX STI ’10
|Rep Level 24
|$50,500
|Nissan 350Z Z33 LE ’03
|Complete Drift Missions
|$51,000
|Land Rover Defender 110 ’15
|Rep Level 24
|$51,500
|Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport ’16
|Rep Level 20
|$51,500
|Subaru Impreza WRX STI ’06
|Rep Level 20
|$52,000
|BMW M3 Evolution II ’88
|Rep Level 14
|$53,000
|Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition ’19
|Rep Level 7
|$53,500
|Ford F-150 Raptor ’17
|Rep Level 20
|$54,000
|Nissan 350Z ’08
|Rep Level 12
|$55,000
|Ford Focus RS ’16
|Rep Level 16
|$56,500
|Honda Civic Type-R ’15
|Rep Level 5
|$56,500
|Mazda RX-7 Spirit R ’02
|Rep Level 4
|$59,500
|Nissan 370Z Nismo ’15
|Collect all Street Art
|$62,000
|Ford Mustang GT ’15
|Rep Level 16
|$66,500
|Mercedes-AMG A 45 ’16
|Rep Level 8
|$68,500
|BMW M3 ’06
|Rep Level 7
|$70,000
|Audi S5 Sportback ’17
|Rep Level 8
|$70,500
|Infiniti Q60 S ’17
|Rep Level 8
|$71,500
|Dodge Challenger SRT8 ’14
|Rep Level 10
|$72,000
|Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec ’93
|Rep Level 14
|$72,000
|Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX ’07
|Rep Level 16
|$72,500
|Nissan Skyline GT-R LE ’02
|Complete the Race Story
|$73,000
|Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec ’99
|Rep Level 14
|$73,000
|Ford F-150 Raptor LE ’17
|Complete the Off-Road Story
|$73,000
|Lotus Exige S ’06
|Rep Level 4
|$74,000
|BMW M3 ’10
|Rep Level 10
|$84,000
|Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 ’73
|Rep Level 16
|$86,000
|BMW M4 ’18
|Rep Level 18
|$87,500
|Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe ’18
|Rep Level 18
|$89,000
|BMW M4 Convertible ’17
|Rep Level 16
|$90,000
|Porsche 718 Cayman GTS ’18
|Rep Level 14
|$91,000
|Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport ’17
|Rep Level 20
|$91,000
|Aston Martin DB5 ’64
|Rep Level 12
|$92,000
|Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ’14
|Rep Level 18
|$93,000
|Porsche 911 Carrera S ’97
|Rep Level 18
|$94,000
|Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio ’16
|Rep Level 18
|$95,500
|BMW M4 GTS ’16
|Get 3-Star ranks on all Drift Zones
|$95,500
|Honda NSX Type-R ’92
|Rep Level 16
|$96,500
|Porsche Cayman GT4 ’15
|Collect all Flamingos
|$99,500
|Jaguar F-Type R Convertible ’19
|Rep Level 18
|$103,500
|BMW M2 Competition ’19
|Rep Level 16
|$104,000
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ’13
|Rep Level 22
|$106,500
|Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR ’15
|Rep Level 8
|$107,000
|BMW X6 M ’16
|Rep Level 16
|$107,500
|BMW Z4 M40i ’19
|Rep Level 7
|$108,500
|BMW M5 ’18
|Rep Level 20
|$110,500
|Mercedes-AMG G 63 ’17
|Rep Level 20
|$111,500
|Jaguar F-Type R Coupe ’16
|Rep Level 20
|$116,500
|Mercedes-AMG GT ’15
|Rep Level 18
|$117,500
|SRT Viper GTS ’14
|Rep Level 28
|$121,500
|Nissan GT-R Premium ’17
|Rep Level 20
|$122,000
|Porsche 911 Carrera GTS ’18
|Rep Level 22
|$127,500
|Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet ’18
|Rep Level 22
|$132,000
|BMW i8 Coupe ’18
|Rep Level 18
|$133,000
|Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster ’19
|Rep Level 22
|$133,500
|Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS ’18
|Rep Level 22
|$135,500
|Porsche Panamera Turbo ’17
|Rep Level 18
|$137,500
|BMW i8 Roadster ’18
|Rep Level 20
|$138,500
|Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 ’19
|Rep Level 32
|$142,500
|Aston Martin DB11 ’17
|Rep Level 20
|$151,500
|Acura NSX ’17
|Rep Level 22
|$152,000
|Mercedes-AMG GT R ’17
|Rep Level 24
|$155,500
|Polestar 1 ’20
|Rep Level 22
|$162,000
|Nissan GT-R Nismo ’17
|Smash all Billboards
|$165,000
|Porsche 911 GT3 RS’ 19
|Rep Level 24
|$172,000
|Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive ’18
|Rep Level 28
|$179,000
|McLaren 570S ’15
|Rep Level 28
|$181,000
|Audi R8 V10 Performance ’19
|Rep Level 28
|$181,000
|Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Ex ’18
|Rep Level 24
|$183,000
|Lamborghini Huracan ’18
|Rep Level 24
|$183,500
|McLaren 570S Spider ’18
|Rep Level 28
|$188,500
|BMW M3 GTR LE ’06
|Complete the Main Story
|$202,000
|Ferrari 458 Italia ’09
|Rep Level 28
|$208,000
|McLaren 600 LT ’18
|Get 3-Star ranks on all Speed Traps
|$212,500
|Lamborghini Countach ’89
|Rep Level 18
|$216,500
|Ferrari 458 Spider ’11
|Rep Level 24
|$219,500
|Lamborghini Huracan Spyder ’18
|Rep Level 24
|$220,000
|Ferrari 488 GTB ’15
|Rep Level 32
|$224,500
|Lamborghini Huracan Performante ’18
|Rep Level 28
|$232,000
|Porsche 911 GT2 RS ’18
|Rep Level 32
|$246,500
|Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder ’18
|Get 3-Star ranks on all jump ramps
|$251,000
|Ferrari Testarossa Coupe ’84
|Rep Level 12
|$254,500
|Ferrari 488 Pista ’19
|Get all Collectibles and 3-Star all activities
|$283,000
|Lamborghini Diablo SV ’95
|Rep Level 22
|$284,500
|Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster ’17
|Rep Level 32
|$322,000
|Lamborghini Murcielago SV ’10
|Rep Level 32
|$335,500
|Ford GT ’17
|Rep Level 36
|$342,500
|Lamborghini Aventador S ’18
|Rep Level 26
|$346,000
|Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster ’19
|Rep Level 36
|$382,500
|Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe ’19
|Rep Level 36
|$384,000
|Ferrari F40 ’87
|Rep Level 24
|$547,000
|Porsche 918 Spyder ’15
|Rep Level 36
|$591,500
|McLaren P1 ’14
|Rep Level 40
|$776,500
|Ferrari LaFerrari ’13
|Rep Level 40
|$1,104,500
|Koenigsegg Regera ’16
|Rep Level 50
|$1,227,500
|Polestar 1 Hero Edition ’20
|Complete the Main Story and all Driving Stories
|$1,461,925
|Aston Martin Vulcan ’16
|Rep Level 40
|$1,497,000
|Pagani Huayra BC ’17
|Rep Level 36
|$1,574,000
|McLaren P1 GTR ’15
|Rep Level 40
|$2,120,500
|Ferrari FXX-K Evo ’18
|Reach Level 50 in a Crew.
|$2,177,500
|Aston Martin Db11 Volante ’19
|Rep Level 20, Black Market Free DLC
|$0
|McLaren F1 ’93
|Rep Level 30, Black Market Paid DLC
|$0
|Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X K.S. ’08
|Rep Level 1, Deluxe Edition DLC
|$0
|BMW i8 Coupe K..S. ’18
|Rep Level 10, Deluxe Edition DLC
|$0
|Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport K.S. ’17
|Rep Level 18, Deluxe Edition DLC
|$0
|Mercedes-AMG C 62 Coupe K.S. ’18
|Rep Level 14, Deluxe Edition DLC
|$0
All in all, this roster is the best we have seen so far in this series. Some can argue that the car list for Need for Speed Heat has one too many Porsche models. Be that as it may, there is still a healthy mix of muscle cars, hatchbacks, sedans, coupes, hypercars, and more.
One more thing to note: this list of every car in Need for Speed Heat is sorted by price, with DLC being at the very end. You can get an idea of what you want to save up for when making bank in races. Price does mean equal performance by any means, given that you can perform an engine swap with any car, making them as fast, if not faster than hypercars.
Need for Speed Heat is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.