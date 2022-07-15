Need for Speed Heat Car List: Every Car in the Game

A wide selection from 90s classics all the way to modern vehicles.

July 15th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Need-for-Speed-Heat-All-Car-List

With Need for Speed Heat being perhaps the best game of the series to come out in the past decade, it had a lot going for it. Given that many players are still playing the game, especially with it being free on Prime Day and via Xbox Game Pass, there’s a lot to delve into, especially for vehicle selection. So, here’s the entire list of every car in Need for Speed Heat, broken down into model, unlock requirements, and price.

Need for Speed Heat Car List

There are a total of 134 vehicles in the game, which also includes Deluxe Edition and post-launch DLC. Anything purchasable outside of the game will be noted as such.

Car Model Requirements Price
Volkswagen Beetle ’63 Rep Level 22 $18,000
Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup ’65 Rep Level 16 $18,000
Volvo Amazon P130 ’70 Rep Level 22 $19,000
Chevrolet Bel Air ’55 Rep Level 20 $22,500
Ford Mustang ’65 Rep Level 12 $23,500
Volvo 242 DL ’75 Rep Level 22 $24,000
Volkswagen Golf GTI ’76 Rep Level 22 $27,000
Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R ’71 Rep Level 20 $27,000
Pontiac Firebird ’77 Rep Level 12 $27,500
Nissan Fairlady 240ZG ’71 Rep Level 12 $28,000
Plymouth Barracuda ’70 Rep Level 2 $29,000
Chevrolet Camaro SS ’67 Rep Level 12 $29,000
Mazda MX-5 ’96 Rep Level 20 $31,000
Ford Mustang BOSS 302 ’69 Rep Level 12 $31,000
Mazda MX-5 ’15 Rep Level 20 $31,500
Ford Mustang Foxbody ’90 Rep Level 20 $32,500
Mercury Cougar ’67 Rep Level 14 $33,500
Acura RSX-S ’04 Rep Level 20 $34,000
Subaru BRZ Premium ’14 Rep Level 14 $36,500
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 ’17 Rep Level 24 $37,000
Buick Grand National ’87 Rep Level 12 $39,000
MINI JCW Countryman ’17 Rep Level 22 $40,500
Dodge Charger ’69 Rep Level 2 $41,500
Honda Civic Type-R ’00 Rep Level 20 $42,500
Nissan 180SX Type X ’96 Rep Level 14 $43,500
Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero ’02 Rep Level 3 $45,000
Honda S2000 ’09 Rep Level 20 $47,500
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X ’08 Rep Level 14 $48,000
Subaru Impreza WRX STI ’10 Rep Level 24 $50,500
Nissan 350Z Z33 LE ’03 Complete Drift Missions $51,000
Land Rover Defender 110 ’15 Rep Level 24 $51,500
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport ’16 Rep Level 20 $51,500
Subaru Impreza WRX STI ’06 Rep Level 20 $52,000
BMW M3 Evolution II ’88 Rep Level 14 $53,000
Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition ’19 Rep Level 7 $53,500
Ford F-150 Raptor ’17 Rep Level 20 $54,000
Nissan 350Z ’08 Rep Level 12 $55,000
Ford Focus RS ’16 Rep Level 16 $56,500
Honda Civic Type-R ’15 Rep Level 5 $56,500
Mazda RX-7 Spirit R ’02 Rep Level 4 $59,500
Nissan 370Z Nismo ’15 Collect all Street Art $62,000
Ford Mustang GT ’15 Rep Level 16 $66,500
Mercedes-AMG A 45 ’16 Rep Level 8 $68,500
BMW M3 ’06 Rep Level 7 $70,000
Audi S5 Sportback ’17 Rep Level 8 $70,500
Infiniti Q60 S ’17 Rep Level 8 $71,500
Dodge Challenger SRT8 ’14 Rep Level 10 $72,000
Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec ’93 Rep Level 14 $72,000
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX ’07 Rep Level 16 $72,500
Nissan Skyline GT-R LE ’02 Complete the Race Story $73,000
Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec ’99 Rep Level 14 $73,000
Ford F-150 Raptor LE ’17 Complete the Off-Road Story $73,000
Lotus Exige S ’06 Rep Level 4 $74,000
BMW M3 ’10 Rep Level 10 $84,000
Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 ’73 Rep Level 16 $86,000
BMW M4 ’18 Rep Level 18 $87,500
Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe ’18 Rep Level 18 $89,000
BMW M4 Convertible ’17 Rep Level 16 $90,000
Porsche 718 Cayman GTS ’18 Rep Level 14 $91,000
Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport ’17 Rep Level 20 $91,000
Aston Martin DB5 ’64 Rep Level 12 $92,000
Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ’14 Rep Level 18 $93,000
Porsche 911 Carrera S ’97 Rep Level 18 $94,000
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio ’16 Rep Level 18 $95,500
BMW M4 GTS ’16 Get 3-Star ranks on all Drift Zones $95,500
Honda NSX Type-R ’92 Rep Level 16 $96,500
Porsche Cayman GT4 ’15 Collect all Flamingos $99,500
Jaguar F-Type R Convertible ’19 Rep Level 18 $103,500
BMW M2 Competition ’19 Rep Level 16 $104,000
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ’13 Rep Level 22 $106,500
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR ’15 Rep Level 8 $107,000
BMW X6 M ’16 Rep Level 16 $107,500
BMW Z4 M40i ’19 Rep Level 7 $108,500
BMW M5 ’18 Rep Level 20 $110,500
Mercedes-AMG G 63 ’17 Rep Level 20 $111,500
Jaguar F-Type R Coupe ’16 Rep Level 20 $116,500
Mercedes-AMG GT ’15 Rep Level 18 $117,500
SRT Viper GTS ’14 Rep Level 28 $121,500
Nissan GT-R Premium ’17 Rep Level 20 $122,000
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS ’18 Rep Level 22 $127,500
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet ’18 Rep Level 22 $132,000
BMW i8 Coupe ’18 Rep Level 18 $133,000
Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster ’19 Rep Level 22 $133,500
Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS ’18 Rep Level 22 $135,500
Porsche Panamera Turbo ’17 Rep Level 18 $137,500
BMW i8 Roadster ’18 Rep Level 20 $138,500
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 ’19 Rep Level 32 $142,500
Aston Martin DB11 ’17 Rep Level 20 $151,500
Acura NSX ’17 Rep Level 22 $152,000
Mercedes-AMG GT R ’17 Rep Level 24 $155,500
Polestar 1 ’20 Rep Level 22 $162,000
Nissan GT-R Nismo ’17 Smash all Billboards $165,000
Porsche 911 GT3 RS’ 19 Rep Level 24 $172,000
Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive ’18 Rep Level 28 $179,000
McLaren 570S ’15 Rep Level 28 $181,000
Audi R8 V10 Performance ’19 Rep Level 28 $181,000
Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Ex ’18 Rep Level 24 $183,000
Lamborghini Huracan ’18 Rep Level 24 $183,500
McLaren 570S Spider ’18 Rep Level 28 $188,500
BMW M3 GTR LE ’06 Complete the Main Story $202,000
Ferrari 458 Italia ’09 Rep Level 28 $208,000
McLaren 600 LT ’18 Get 3-Star ranks on all Speed Traps $212,500
Lamborghini Countach ’89 Rep Level 18 $216,500
Ferrari 458 Spider ’11 Rep Level 24 $219,500
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder ’18 Rep Level 24 $220,000
Ferrari 488 GTB ’15 Rep Level 32 $224,500
Lamborghini Huracan Performante ’18 Rep Level 28 $232,000
Porsche 911 GT2 RS ’18 Rep Level 32 $246,500
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder ’18 Get 3-Star ranks on all jump ramps $251,000
Ferrari Testarossa Coupe ’84 Rep Level 12 $254,500
Ferrari 488 Pista ’19 Get all Collectibles and 3-Star all activities $283,000
Lamborghini Diablo SV ’95 Rep Level 22 $284,500
Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster ’17 Rep Level 32 $322,000
Lamborghini Murcielago SV ’10 Rep Level 32 $335,500
Ford GT ’17 Rep Level 36 $342,500
Lamborghini Aventador S ’18 Rep Level 26 $346,000
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster ’19 Rep Level 36 $382,500
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe ’19 Rep Level 36 $384,000
Ferrari F40 ’87 Rep Level 24 $547,000
Porsche 918 Spyder ’15 Rep Level 36 $591,500
McLaren P1 ’14 Rep Level 40 $776,500
Ferrari LaFerrari ’13 Rep Level 40 $1,104,500
Koenigsegg Regera ’16 Rep Level 50 $1,227,500
Polestar 1 Hero Edition ’20 Complete the Main Story and all Driving Stories $1,461,925
Aston Martin Vulcan ’16 Rep Level 40 $1,497,000
Pagani Huayra BC ’17 Rep Level 36 $1,574,000
McLaren P1 GTR ’15 Rep Level 40 $2,120,500
Ferrari FXX-K Evo ’18 Reach Level 50 in a Crew. $2,177,500
Aston Martin Db11 Volante ’19 Rep Level 20, Black Market Free DLC $0
McLaren F1 ’93 Rep Level 30, Black Market Paid DLC $0
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X K.S. ’08 Rep Level 1, Deluxe Edition DLC $0
BMW i8 Coupe K..S. ’18 Rep Level 10, Deluxe Edition DLC $0
Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport K.S. ’17 Rep Level 18, Deluxe Edition DLC $0
Mercedes-AMG C 62 Coupe K.S. ’18 Rep Level 14, Deluxe Edition DLC $0

All in all, this roster is the best we have seen so far in this series. Some can argue that the car list for Need for Speed Heat has one too many Porsche models. Be that as it may, there is still a healthy mix of muscle cars, hatchbacks, sedans, coupes, hypercars, and more.

One more thing to note: this list of every car in Need for Speed Heat is sorted by price, with DLC being at the very end. You can get an idea of what you want to save up for when making bank in races. Price does mean equal performance by any means, given that you can perform an engine swap with any car, making them as fast, if not faster than hypercars.

Need for Speed Heat is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

