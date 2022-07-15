Need for Speed Heat Car List: Every Car in the Game

With Need for Speed Heat being perhaps the best game of the series to come out in the past decade, it had a lot going for it. Given that many players are still playing the game, especially with it being free on Prime Day and via Xbox Game Pass, there’s a lot to delve into, especially for vehicle selection. So, here’s the entire list of every car in Need for Speed Heat, broken down into model, unlock requirements, and price.

Need for Speed Heat Car List

There are a total of 134 vehicles in the game, which also includes Deluxe Edition and post-launch DLC. Anything purchasable outside of the game will be noted as such.

Car Model Requirements Price Volkswagen Beetle ’63 Rep Level 22 $18,000 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup ’65 Rep Level 16 $18,000 Volvo Amazon P130 ’70 Rep Level 22 $19,000 Chevrolet Bel Air ’55 Rep Level 20 $22,500 Ford Mustang ’65 Rep Level 12 $23,500 Volvo 242 DL ’75 Rep Level 22 $24,000 Volkswagen Golf GTI ’76 Rep Level 22 $27,000 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R ’71 Rep Level 20 $27,000 Pontiac Firebird ’77 Rep Level 12 $27,500 Nissan Fairlady 240ZG ’71 Rep Level 12 $28,000 Plymouth Barracuda ’70 Rep Level 2 $29,000 Chevrolet Camaro SS ’67 Rep Level 12 $29,000 Mazda MX-5 ’96 Rep Level 20 $31,000 Ford Mustang BOSS 302 ’69 Rep Level 12 $31,000 Mazda MX-5 ’15 Rep Level 20 $31,500 Ford Mustang Foxbody ’90 Rep Level 20 $32,500 Mercury Cougar ’67 Rep Level 14 $33,500 Acura RSX-S ’04 Rep Level 20 $34,000 Subaru BRZ Premium ’14 Rep Level 14 $36,500 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 ’17 Rep Level 24 $37,000 Buick Grand National ’87 Rep Level 12 $39,000 MINI JCW Countryman ’17 Rep Level 22 $40,500 Dodge Charger ’69 Rep Level 2 $41,500 Honda Civic Type-R ’00 Rep Level 20 $42,500 Nissan 180SX Type X ’96 Rep Level 14 $43,500 Nissan Silvia Spec-R Aero ’02 Rep Level 3 $45,000 Honda S2000 ’09 Rep Level 20 $47,500 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X ’08 Rep Level 14 $48,000 Subaru Impreza WRX STI ’10 Rep Level 24 $50,500 Nissan 350Z Z33 LE ’03 Complete Drift Missions $51,000 Land Rover Defender 110 ’15 Rep Level 24 $51,500 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport ’16 Rep Level 20 $51,500 Subaru Impreza WRX STI ’06 Rep Level 20 $52,000 BMW M3 Evolution II ’88 Rep Level 14 $53,000 Nissan 370Z Heritage Edition ’19 Rep Level 7 $53,500 Ford F-150 Raptor ’17 Rep Level 20 $54,000 Nissan 350Z ’08 Rep Level 12 $55,000 Ford Focus RS ’16 Rep Level 16 $56,500 Honda Civic Type-R ’15 Rep Level 5 $56,500 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R ’02 Rep Level 4 $59,500 Nissan 370Z Nismo ’15 Collect all Street Art $62,000 Ford Mustang GT ’15 Rep Level 16 $66,500 Mercedes-AMG A 45 ’16 Rep Level 8 $68,500 BMW M3 ’06 Rep Level 7 $70,000 Audi S5 Sportback ’17 Rep Level 8 $70,500 Infiniti Q60 S ’17 Rep Level 8 $71,500 Dodge Challenger SRT8 ’14 Rep Level 10 $72,000 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec ’93 Rep Level 14 $72,000 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX ’07 Rep Level 16 $72,500 Nissan Skyline GT-R LE ’02 Complete the Race Story $73,000 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec ’99 Rep Level 14 $73,000 Ford F-150 Raptor LE ’17 Complete the Off-Road Story $73,000 Lotus Exige S ’06 Rep Level 4 $74,000 BMW M3 ’10 Rep Level 10 $84,000 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 ’73 Rep Level 16 $86,000 BMW M4 ’18 Rep Level 18 $87,500 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe ’18 Rep Level 18 $89,000 BMW M4 Convertible ’17 Rep Level 16 $90,000 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS ’18 Rep Level 14 $91,000 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport ’17 Rep Level 20 $91,000 Aston Martin DB5 ’64 Rep Level 12 $92,000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 ’14 Rep Level 18 $93,000 Porsche 911 Carrera S ’97 Rep Level 18 $94,000 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio ’16 Rep Level 18 $95,500 BMW M4 GTS ’16 Get 3-Star ranks on all Drift Zones $95,500 Honda NSX Type-R ’92 Rep Level 16 $96,500 Porsche Cayman GT4 ’15 Collect all Flamingos $99,500 Jaguar F-Type R Convertible ’19 Rep Level 18 $103,500 BMW M2 Competition ’19 Rep Level 16 $104,000 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 ’13 Rep Level 22 $106,500 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR ’15 Rep Level 8 $107,000 BMW X6 M ’16 Rep Level 16 $107,500 BMW Z4 M40i ’19 Rep Level 7 $108,500 BMW M5 ’18 Rep Level 20 $110,500 Mercedes-AMG G 63 ’17 Rep Level 20 $111,500 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe ’16 Rep Level 20 $116,500 Mercedes-AMG GT ’15 Rep Level 18 $117,500 SRT Viper GTS ’14 Rep Level 28 $121,500 Nissan GT-R Premium ’17 Rep Level 20 $122,000 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS ’18 Rep Level 22 $127,500 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet ’18 Rep Level 22 $132,000 BMW i8 Coupe ’18 Rep Level 18 $133,000 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster ’19 Rep Level 22 $133,500 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS ’18 Rep Level 22 $135,500 Porsche Panamera Turbo ’17 Rep Level 18 $137,500 BMW i8 Roadster ’18 Rep Level 20 $138,500 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 ’19 Rep Level 32 $142,500 Aston Martin DB11 ’17 Rep Level 20 $151,500 Acura NSX ’17 Rep Level 22 $152,000 Mercedes-AMG GT R ’17 Rep Level 24 $155,500 Polestar 1 ’20 Rep Level 22 $162,000 Nissan GT-R Nismo ’17 Smash all Billboards $165,000 Porsche 911 GT3 RS’ 19 Rep Level 24 $172,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive ’18 Rep Level 28 $179,000 McLaren 570S ’15 Rep Level 28 $181,000 Audi R8 V10 Performance ’19 Rep Level 28 $181,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Ex ’18 Rep Level 24 $183,000 Lamborghini Huracan ’18 Rep Level 24 $183,500 McLaren 570S Spider ’18 Rep Level 28 $188,500 BMW M3 GTR LE ’06 Complete the Main Story $202,000 Ferrari 458 Italia ’09 Rep Level 28 $208,000 McLaren 600 LT ’18 Get 3-Star ranks on all Speed Traps $212,500 Lamborghini Countach ’89 Rep Level 18 $216,500 Ferrari 458 Spider ’11 Rep Level 24 $219,500 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder ’18 Rep Level 24 $220,000 Ferrari 488 GTB ’15 Rep Level 32 $224,500 Lamborghini Huracan Performante ’18 Rep Level 28 $232,000 Porsche 911 GT2 RS ’18 Rep Level 32 $246,500 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder ’18 Get 3-Star ranks on all jump ramps $251,000 Ferrari Testarossa Coupe ’84 Rep Level 12 $254,500 Ferrari 488 Pista ’19 Get all Collectibles and 3-Star all activities $283,000 Lamborghini Diablo SV ’95 Rep Level 22 $284,500 Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster ’17 Rep Level 32 $322,000 Lamborghini Murcielago SV ’10 Rep Level 32 $335,500 Ford GT ’17 Rep Level 36 $342,500 Lamborghini Aventador S ’18 Rep Level 26 $346,000 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster ’19 Rep Level 36 $382,500 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe ’19 Rep Level 36 $384,000 Ferrari F40 ’87 Rep Level 24 $547,000 Porsche 918 Spyder ’15 Rep Level 36 $591,500 McLaren P1 ’14 Rep Level 40 $776,500 Ferrari LaFerrari ’13 Rep Level 40 $1,104,500 Koenigsegg Regera ’16 Rep Level 50 $1,227,500 Polestar 1 Hero Edition ’20 Complete the Main Story and all Driving Stories $1,461,925 Aston Martin Vulcan ’16 Rep Level 40 $1,497,000 Pagani Huayra BC ’17 Rep Level 36 $1,574,000 McLaren P1 GTR ’15 Rep Level 40 $2,120,500 Ferrari FXX-K Evo ’18 Reach Level 50 in a Crew. $2,177,500 Aston Martin Db11 Volante ’19 Rep Level 20, Black Market Free DLC $0 McLaren F1 ’93 Rep Level 30, Black Market Paid DLC $0 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X K.S. ’08 Rep Level 1, Deluxe Edition DLC $0 BMW i8 Coupe K..S. ’18 Rep Level 10, Deluxe Edition DLC $0 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport K.S. ’17 Rep Level 18, Deluxe Edition DLC $0 Mercedes-AMG C 62 Coupe K.S. ’18 Rep Level 14, Deluxe Edition DLC $0

All in all, this roster is the best we have seen so far in this series. Some can argue that the car list for Need for Speed Heat has one too many Porsche models. Be that as it may, there is still a healthy mix of muscle cars, hatchbacks, sedans, coupes, hypercars, and more.

One more thing to note: this list of every car in Need for Speed Heat is sorted by price, with DLC being at the very end. You can get an idea of what you want to save up for when making bank in races. Price does mean equal performance by any means, given that you can perform an engine swap with any car, making them as fast, if not faster than hypercars.

Need for Speed Heat is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.