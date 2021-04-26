Nier Replicant: How to Get Large Gear

A lot of materials are needed if you want to complete every side quest and upgrade any weapon in Nier: Replicant, with the Large Gear item being one of the rarest of the bunch, especially when early-ish into the game. It is hard to identify which enemy drops which item, other than following the name’s concept of any item and material. Which is also the case with the Large Gear, since as you would imagine, robotic enemies do drop such a material. Here is how you can actually find yourself some Large Gear.

Where to find and how to get Large Gear in Nier: Replicant

Junk Heap is the place where you will need to visit if you want to find some Large Gear for upgrading your weapons and completing side quests. The place is full with robotic/automated enemies, and almost all of them do drop the specific item. Yes, that’s right, any mob you defeat in there has chances of giving you this rare material. That said, it is not as easy as it sounds.

Being the rare drop of these specific robots, expect to defeat a large number of them if you are planning on getting loads of Large Gears. In fact, while numbers are not a 100% sure proof for the time being as more data is gathered day by day, only the biggest in size of these robots tend to drop them more often. Small robotic beings usually drop other common items, and very rarely Large Gear. Hence why you want to target the big ones, for increasing your chances, even if the process ends up being slower.

As you farm for Large Gear in Nier: Replicant, expect a lot of other materials being thrown at you. Memory Alloy, Titanium Alloy, all are found here from these robots. Therefore, making this area a nice place to actually grind for some more items you will need in your adventure, for both equipment and side content. Lastly, don’t forget to have some Mah-line words attached to your equipment, as they do increase the item drop rate from enemies by up to 25%, and they do stack if you have multiple of them equipped on you. Do this, and you will speed up the process of farming some Large Gear quite significantly.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.