Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop Update 2022: Can I Use My eShop Cards?

The Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Wii U have received an update for the first time in 2022. These updates cover devices in the US, but the changes they herald will affect systems around the world. As warned by Nintendo, alterations were made to the 3DS and Wii U eShop. In May 2022, it became impossible to add funds to these shops through usage of a credit card. Fans with these devices today might want to know if it’s still possible to use eShop cards to add funds. Unfortunately, they might not find much luck in doing so.

Can 3DS and Wii U Players Still Use eShop Cards to Add Funds?

The 3DS and Wii U no longer accept the use of eShop cards. This is not tied to the update as the option to add funds still exists in the eShop. However, attempting to add funds through an eShop card will result in an error. Purchases can still be made with existing funds, but you cannot use your 3DS or Wii U to add more directly. If you have no other option and really want to purchase those games, you can still link your Nintendo Account with your NNID and add the funds through there. With a linked account, using an eShop card on the Switch will effectively use the card on the other devices as well. This will let you get your hands on legendary 3DS games or classic Wii U games before it’s too late.

What Else Does the Update Change?

Both the 3DS patch notes and the Wii U patch notes give no information about the updates outside of system stability. Any changes specifically made by the update will go unnoticed to the average user. Those interested in or currently using homebrew applications might need to be a bit more wary, as similar stability updates have targeted these users in the past. These updates will need to be installed if you wish to use official Wii U or 3DS online features. Notably, these updates are not present worldwide. The official UK Nintendo website currently still lists the latest Wii U version as 5.5.5E. It’s hard to say if this will change in the future. In the meantime, just keep your devices plugged in safely so they can update without issue!

eShop functionality will cease on Wii U and 3DS devices on March 27th, 2023.