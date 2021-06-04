Update 3.51 has arrived for No Man’s Sky and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Hello Games already released update 3.50 for No Man’s Sky earlier this week, but now a newer patch has been released for the game today.

The last patch was the Prisms update and it pretty much added a lot of new content for the game. Today’s patch isn’t as exciting, although they have improved the appearance of rain in the game. The developer has also supported reflections if you are playing the game on PC in VR.

The patch should be rolling out very soon on all platforms today. You can read the full patch notes below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.51 Patch Notes

Added support for reflections on PC VR.

Improved the appearance of rain.

Fixed an issue that could cause missing or corrupted text in the Analysis Visor on the Space Anomaly or derelict freighters.

Fixed an issue that could cause stars to disappear when looking out the side of the ship in VR.

Fixed some mistranslated text in the ByteBeat Library.

Fixed an issue that could prevent DLSS from appearing as an Anti-Aliasing option on the Windows Store version.

Players are also advised to contact Hello Games online if you have any feedback regarding updates. You can see more details by visiting the game’s official website. No Man’s Sky is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.