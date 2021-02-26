Outriders Demo – How to Play Multiplayer

The Outriders Demo is finally here, bringing to everyone the early stages of the game, in the form of a prologue which will tie the current events to the beginning of the full game. The new sci-fi third person shooter from Square Enix, is highly anticipated and expected to sit in the throne of looter shooters, alongside Destiny 2, The Division 2 and the Borderlands franchise. As this genre is infamous for its crazy multiplayer sessions, Outrides should follow the same trend, especially with how the game is structured. That said, let’s see how you can jump to Online Multiplayer, with random players or even your friends.

How to play Online Multiplayer

To start off, you first need to progress through the story a little. Don’t worry, it’s not that long to even consider it a hassle, so simply keep playing until you unlock your very first official quest. We don’t want to spoil anything here, so I will avoid mentioning any names or certain instances that take place to reach that point.

In any case, after you unlock that first mission, you need to go downstairs from the main base, until you find a cross road. If you take the right path, there is the mission waiting for you as usual. However, if you get to the room at your left, which is the main ‘waiting’ room let’s say, you will be able to find right at the entrance, a certain radio pillar. If you interact with it, you will be able to see the multiplayer menu.

From there, you can either choose to join random players online, and complete missions with them, or join and invite your friends to a private session. In both cases, the game will send your character to a multiplayer environment, ready to take down some crazy enemies. Also, you can invite your friends at any given time through the pause menu, without the need to go to that pylon. Simply go to the game menu and at the right part of your screen you should be able to see the ‘Play with friends’ tab. Click on it and invite anyone you want.

Additionally, please note while you are playing multiplayer, the game will set the difficulty higher, but of course the rewards are much better too. This means that even if you do have your friends with you, you still need to play cautiously.

Outriders is set to officially release on April 1, for every available platform except the Nintendo Switch, with the demo version being available right now.