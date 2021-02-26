Outriders Demo – What’s In the Demo

Outriders is the latest looter-shooter to enter the market, and you can see for yourself whether or not it tickles your kleptomaniacal fancy thanks to the current Outriders demo available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). This brutal, ultra-violent third-person shooter from Bulletstorm devs People Can Fly will be a good ole fashioned complete product at launch, and there isn’t a roadmap in sight. Therefore, PCF have gone out of their way to ensure the demo is not only a decent representation of the final product, but features a solid slice of Outriders’ gameplay. So, what is available to play in the Outriders demo?

The full opening chapter to Outriders and all four classes are available to play in the demo.

The Outriders demo features the first full chapter of the game, from the slower prologue, to the gritty brown *SPOILER* that follows. The main story itself will take you roughly 2-3 hours to complete, and there are 4 side quests that will extend your playtime by an hour.

Additionally, all four classes – Technomancer, Pyromancer, Trickster, and Devastator – are playable in the demo. You have 6 character slots as well, so you are free to try all four classes without having to delete anyone. This is pretty big deal, since progress from the demo carries over into the full game (so long as you buy Outriders in the same ecosystem as the demo).

Those are the two major highlights, but there are a few extra notes worth going over. Also available in the Outriders demo are:

A level cap of 7

World Tier cap of 5 (Outriders scaling, and ever rising, difficulty setting)

Armor and weapons vendors

Legendary weapon drops

Crafting materials (crafting will unlock in the full game)

Three abilities per class

Two skill points per class

Full multiplayer co-op (to include cross-play, which has to be enabled within the settings)

Character customization outside of character creation

Lore journals

Emotes

Since everything in the demo will transfer over to the full game (again, so long as you play both in the same platform ecosystem), you can use this time to cap out on everything available, and farm yourself a powerful Legendary or two. There is no time limit to the demo, and it will remain available to play even after launch. So, if you are on the fence about Outriders, this demo is an excellent way to see if the game is for you or not. My two cents: even if you walk away displeased, it’s nice to see a developer embracing proper demos again for this very reason. Hopefully the Outriders demo is the start of a larger trend.