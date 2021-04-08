Outriders: How to Fix Inbox Locked Bug

Some Outriders players have been encountering a bug where their inbox is locked, preventing them from accessing the Hell’s Rangers bonus pack and other in-game rewards. The inbox in Outriders is used to claim special items like pre-order bonuses and bonus packs, so it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with it. There’s a good chance future bonus gear and DLC items will be distributed through the inbox as well, but you can’t get anything from it if it’s locked. Here’s how to fix the inbox locked bug in Outriders.

How to Fix the Inbox Locked Bug in Outriders

To fix the inbox locked bug in Outriders, try these solutions.

Restart the game

Make sure the Hell’s Rangers add-on is installed

Travel to Rift Town and restart the game

Restarting the game is a blanket solution that fixes many of the game’s problems. Of course, Outriders is an always-online game that has been experiencing several server issues since it launched earlier this month, so there’s a chance that the inbox being locked could be a server-related issue. It may be a good idea to try to access your inbox at a later time.

Also, you won’t be able to claim the Hell’s Rangers pack if you don’t have it installed. Make sure you own the DLC and make sure you have actually downloaded it from the store before checking your stash. Some players have reported that the inbox would remain locked until the Hell’s Rangers pack was fully installed, so that could fix the issue.

Finally, a strange fix that has worked for some people is attempting to access the inbox from Rift Town. Simply fast travel to Rift Town and then restart the game. Once you log back in, immediately head to your stash and check if the inbox is still locked. For some reason, the inbox will unlock for players if they log in while in Rift Town. Make sure you get whatever you need out of your inbox if it does unlock, because some players have also said that the inbox locks again immediately after leaving Rift Town. It’s a strange fix, but it’s worth a shot.

Outriders is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.