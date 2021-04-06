Outriders: How to Get Drop Pod Resources

Drop Pod Resources are a valuable endgame currency in Outriders, meaning you need to beat the campaign before you can start farming them. Once you do you’ll gain access to Expeditions, and you’ll need to clear these intense timed missions for the currency.

Get Drop Pod Resources by completing Expeditions in Outriders.

Drop Pod Resources come from drop pods, and these are acquired at the end of Expeditions in Outriders. To unlock Expeditions you need to first complete the campaign. Once you’ve rolled credits on Outriders’ main story you’ll immediately gain access to Expeditions.

Expeditions are timed missions that offer some of the best rewards found in Outriders, to include Drop Pod Resources used to purchase Epic and Legendary gear from Tiago at any camp in game. Think of this currency as your bad luck protection: you can farm it to grab gear you need instead of praying to RNG-esus every run.

You also use Drop Pod Resources to unlock more difficult and rewarding Expeditions, and will need 40,000 to gain access to the final “Heart of the Storm” Expedition in Outriders. The number awarded upon completion scales based on the Challenge Tier of the Expedition, and which time threshold you manage to clear. In short, you will only gain 20-30 at the start, but will begin to earn hundreds per run as your climb the Challenge Tier ladder.

Do keep in mind that Tiago’s Epic inventory will increase in price as you increase your max usable item level, which will occur whenever you increase your Challenge Tiers available. So, don’t sweat grabbing everything you see: simply bank your stash of resources and only purchase what you need to plug a hole in your build, or buy an item that has a mod that will bring your build fully online. Remember, you also need Drop Pod Resources to unlock better Expedition missions in Outriders, so you don’t want to spend them with abandon.

Outriders is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.