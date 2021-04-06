Outriders: How to Increase Challenge Tier in Expeditions

Expeditions in Outriders use the Challenge Tier system to determine the difficulty and the rewards available, and it works much like the World Tier system in the regular game. Unlike World Tiers, you don’t fill an “exp” bar of sorts to level Challenge Tiers. You have to overcome the various Expeditions in Outriders at higher and higher Challenge Tiers to unlock new ones.

Unlock a new Expedition Challenge Tier in Outriders by completing the previous tier.

If you want to climb the Expedition Challenge Tier ladder in Outriders you will have to take on harder tiers to unlock the next in line. For example, you will have to clear Challenge Tier 7 to unlock 8. The first four Challenge Tiers will allow you to increase your Challenge Tier in the previous two tiers, but after Tier 4 you’ll have to clear the previous tier to unlock the next. That said, there’s a catch: you have to beat the clock if you want to increase your Challenge Tier.

Whenever you select an Expedition from the Expedition table in Outriders you will be asked to select the Challenge Tier you wish to run. Challenge Tiers that offer a rank-up will have a triangle icon above them, and when you tab over to that Challenge Tier you will see what time thresholds offer up a Challenge Tier increase alongside the usual rewards for clearing them.

These increases are not additive – I.E. beating all three times doesn’t equal three rank ups – so will increase your Challenge Tier by one no matter which time you clear (unless otherwise specified). The requirements become stricter the higher you climb, but the increase in loot quality should help you overcome the challenge. Playing cooperatively will also help you clear the requisite times and increase your Challenge Tier, assuming matchmaking is working for you.

Before you go I want to footstomp that Challenge Tier and World Tier are divorced from each other. They certainly help feed into one another if you plan to bounce between repeating campaign content and Expeditions for loot, but increasing your Challenge Tier does not increase World Tier, and vice-versa. If you wanna level your World Tier you will have to do so via campaign content.

Outriders is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.