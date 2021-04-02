Outriders presents a violent and ruthless planet, one that will even tear apart the superpowered protagonist given the chance. As with any other game, the goal is to keep player health above zero while fully depleting the health bar associated with the enemy. Simple enough, right?

It is, until the player starts watching that beautiful green health bar plummet into the red. With no health packs in sight, how exactly do you heal in Outriders?

How to Heal

The only way to fully heal is by engaging in combat. People Can Fly designed Outriders to be played aggressively. It’s a concept players need to adopt quickly should they wish to survive because their opponents certainly have the mindset cemented.

As mentioned, there are no medkits lying about the battlefield, ready to be picked up for a boost. The first 1/3 of the health bar will regenerate if no damage is taken for a short period, but that is far from enough to go toe-to-toe with some of the game’s formidable baddies. Instead, kills generate health. The more death dealt, the more life gained.

Simply slaughtering the hostile entities of Enoch without consideration to the approach won’t yield the desired results. Each class heals when kills are performed under certain conditions. Study them so that you are prepared for those dire moments.

Devastator: Enemy kills at close range restore health

Trickster: Enemy kills at close range restore health and shield

Technomancer: All damage dealt returns partially as health

Pyromancer: Enemies marked by skills killed restore health

The types of kills needed to patch up wounds plays directly into the structure of the classes. Stick with the class strengths and the healing should come flooding in faster than the enemy can dish out damage.

Outriders is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.