Overwatch 2 Update 3.38 Patch Notes (October 13)

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with bugs and errors that have kept players in long queues or even shutting down computers. On October 13, Overwatch 2 received a pretty hefty list of patch notes to update the errors. Hopefully, with these fixes, players will run into fewer issues with Overwatch 2. Here is the entire Overwatch 2 3.38 patch notes list.

Overwatch 2 Patch Notes 3.38 Update

Bug Fixes

There are several bug fixes in the Overwatch 2 3.38 patch notes. Here is the entire list of general bug fixes:

Fixed an issue with the Report interface on console

Fixed a bug on PlayStation involving the inability to purchase other items in the store after a refund of another item

Fixed an issue where Legacy credits were not the default currency selected for purchases in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug where some Heroic emotes/poses were incorrectly locked and priced

Fixed items in the Hero Gallery that were not able to be purchased

Fixed an issue with the Spectator Options and made clicking in that menu more responsive

Resolved a bug with low resolution shop images displaying small on some platforms

Fixed an issue that caused the entire client to appear out of focus

Fixed a bug where Hero Unlock challenges were not incrementing properly in Total Mayhem

Fixed the challenge ‘System-Wide Malfunction’ not correctly incrementing

Fixed challenges ‘Classy Flex’ and ‘Flex Your Power’ not progressing while in a Group

Fixed a bug with some Challenges not correctly showing up during the end of game flow

Resolved a bug where leaving Skirmish could cause Challenge progress to be lost

Fixed an issue where adjusting Render Scale to any value would cause graphical corruption

Fixed a bug where depth of field would remain active in gameplay and leave your screen blurry

Fixed a bug with camera placement in captured Highlights

General Stability Updates

Here are all of the competitive bug fixes:

Many players were ranked too low during the first week of Overwatch 2, so we are implementing a boost as players continue to play games for those affected by this issue.

Players who were ranked too low could have the feeling of being stuck in this rank. Moving forward, players should be able to climb the ranks in their first rank update assuming they’re supposed to be higher based on their performance.

Players who haven’t ranked will not experience this issue after this patch.

Here are all of the Workshop bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where Workshop Green Screen would load Workshop Island instead

Fixed a bug where Night Workshop maps were loading daytime variants

Maps and Heroes

Whether you like the current balance or are looking for updates for broken Heroes, there aren’t that many changes when it comes to Heroes in this set of patch notes. There are also new maps in rotation. Here are the Hero and map updates in Overwatch 2:

Numbani and Necropolis have been added back to their map pools

Zenyatta no longer receives extra attack speed from Kiriko’s ultimate

Resolved an issue where Kiriko’s ‘Yokai’ achievement was unattainable

Fixed a bug with Kiriko’s Swift Step that could result in the player being placed under the terrain in some cases

And those are all the fixes coming to Overwatch 2 with the 3.38 patch notes update.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.