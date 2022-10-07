You have finally made it past the terrible Overwatch 2 sever queue line! Now you are stuck on a long Quick Play match queue. Will it ever end? We hope that more Overwatch 2 maintenance hours come to fix the game. For now, here is your workaround to the long Quick Play match queue in Overwatch 2.

How to Fix Long Quick Play Match Queue Times in Overwatch 2

There are a few fixes to getting the Overwatch 2 queue to move. At times, it may actually feel like it is frozen and you won’t be able to play Overwatch 2 when you wanted to. The fixes we suggest are the best we can do right now: to back out and try again, restart your device, restart your router, and wait for Blizzard.

First off, try exiting out of the Quick Play queue and trying again. Make sure to not restart your game as you will have to wait in the queue line again. For this first fix, just try launching a Quick Play match again. You might have gotten trapped in a bugged queue that keeps you searching in Quick Play endlessly.

If you’ve tried that and are still experiencing issues connecting to a Quick Play match, you now have to try the inevitable. Try restarting your device. Close out of Overwatch 2, and whatever platform you are on, restart it. The issue you may be facing is a poor Internet connection. This fix will aim to reestablish your connection and get you into games faster.

When you are back and ready to launch Overwatch 2 again, if you are on PC, you can find luck skipping the queue lines by switching your region to Asia. There are no negative consequences for doing this. In fact, you’ll still be playing with players from your part of the world, oddly enough.

If you have tried getting into a Quick Play match and are still waiting for a long time in a queue, try restarting your router. Your device’s connection to the Internet could be bad; refreshing the router by turning it off and on again can fix the connection.

We hope that any of these fixes work for you, but if they don’t, you sadly have to wait for Blizzard to fix Overwatch 2. It is sad to say because Overwatch 2 is such a fun game. Right now, if you are experiencing too many problems with the game, give it a week and come back. Hopefully, the issues will be fixed.

In the meantime, if you want to brush up on some Overwatch Hero guides or if you want to check if the Overwatch 2 servers are down, our Overwatch 2 page is the stop for you.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.