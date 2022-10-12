Overwatch 2 has had a rough launch. With multiple DDoS server attacks, long queue times to get into the game, and bugs and errors still lingering around, players have been less than happy with Overwatch 2 so far. A genuinely great game is getting ruined by yet another game-breaking error; players are now reporting that Overwatch 2 is shutting down and restarting their computers. Here is how to fix that major Overwatch 2 issue.

How to Fix Overwatch 2 Shutting Down and Restarting Your Computer

If you are experiencing Overwatch 2 shutting down and restarting your computer, there are a few tricks you’ll want to try.

The first thing you’ll want to try is to restart the Battle.net app and look for updates. Each day, Blizzard is trying their best to update Overwatch 2 and fix the errors. Try restarting your computer, restarting the Battle.net app, and checking the gear next to the launch button.

Another fix you could try is to look at your own PC and make sure that it isn’t overclocking. If you are overclocking your CPU or graphics card, Overwatch 2 might close and your PC might restart itself. Just check your PC’s performance while running Overwatch 2 to make sure it isn’t struggling, and if it is, go to the OW2 settings and lower the graphics quality.

Another fix that might help the Overwatch 2 shutting down and restarting your PC issue is updating your GPU drivers. To do this, type “Device Manager” in your taskbar. With the Device Manager window up, you can right-click on any aspect of your PC and check to see if the latest drivers are installed. Do this for your GPU, CPU, and anything else that needs it.

With that done, the last thing you can do to fix your Overwatch 2 problem is to wait for Blizzard to fix it. It’s not the best answer, but Blizzard is regularly performing maintenance updates that slowly but surely get rid of game-breaking bugs and errors.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.