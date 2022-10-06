Overwatch 2 Maintenance Schedule: How Long Will the Servers Be Down?

It has been announced by Blizzard that today, October 6, 2022, the Overwatch 2 servers will go down for maintenance. The Overwatch 2 maintenance will look to fix multiple bugs, address the impossibly long queue times, and update some user experiences. Here is when the Overwatch 2 servers will be down for maintenance.

When Will the Overwatch 2 Server Be Down?

Today, October 6, 2022, the Overwatch 2 servers will go down for maintenance at 3:00 pm PT and 6:00 pm PT. At 3:00 pm PT, the servers will be down for about an hour, and at 6:00 pm PT, the servers will be down for about three hours.

There are a number of fixes going out today to address many of the issues players are experiencing with login and queues. These will take #Overwatch2 offline at the below times: 3PM PT, estimated 1 hr

Approximately 6PM PT, estimated 3 hrs Read more here: https://t.co/cHTYefw7zm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 6, 2022

Hopefully, after these two maintenance periods, the majority of bugs and errors that have made Overwatch 2 unplayable for some will be fixed. Hopefully, you won’t have to switch regions to skip the Overwatch 2 queue after this maintenance.

If you have experienced the LC-208 error code, or any other pesky bug that has kept you from enjoying Overwatch 2, this maintenance period looks to fix many of those errors. This Overwatch 2 maintenance schedule will shut down the Overwatch 2 servers at two different times. So, plan on trying to join Overwatch 2 tomorrow night, as it would be a shame to wait in a queue only to be kicked because the servers are shutting down for a time.

With the thousands of players trying to get into Overwatch 2 mixed with the multiple DDoS server attacks Overwatch 2 has experienced, the launch of Overwatch 2 has been frustrating for everyone. During these two periods of time that the Overwatch 2 servers are down, the issue of players getting stuck in queues that don’t move will be addressed.

If errors still exist after the maintenance or if you want to check out Hero guides, setting guides, and even when Overwatch 2 season 1 ends, visit our Overwatch 2 page for more.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.