Persona 5 Strikers: All Requests and Where to Find Them

Persona 5 Strikers is quite shorter than its predecessor, Persona 5, however it is no stranger to side content and collectibles to find. While it may have scrapped the turn-based formula, an action game can have equally challenging side quests, which in our case here are called Requests. Completing them unlocks a lot of rewards that cannot be obtained otherwise. Therefore, if you want to take a break from the main story, it is highly suggested to pursue these extra activities. In this guide here, we list down every single one of them, where to find them and how to complete them.

All Requests and how to find them

August 2nd – Take Back the Desire – Shibuya Jail: Received from Futaba by default. Simply head to the Shibuya Jail and win the fight at the first intersection. August 3rd – Prison Mail, Part 1 – Fuse Archangel with the Skill Amrita Drop. Fuse Andras with Succubus to receive Hua Po. Fuse Level Hua Po with High Pixie. August 3rd – Painful Past: Alice Hiiragi – Shibuya Jail: Return to Shibuya Jail and defeat Alice again. August 3rd – Gusts of Punishment – Shibuya Jail: Defeat 3 Succubus with their weakness (Wind/Bless) -Shibuya 705 Area. August 3rd – Cold-Blooded Treatment – Sendai Jail: Defeat 3 Lamia with their weakness (Ice). August 3rd – Sendai Sweets – Speak with Ann to get the request, then get everything she wants from the shops or vending machines. August 3rd – Lending a Paw – After completing the Requests in Shibuya, come back to Sendai. Mona will request help with getting stuff for Ann. Speak with the NPCs at the park and when the lady in black interacts with you, head to the station. Approach Futaba and listen to the guy next to her, then head back to the lady in black and buy whatever needed from Cafe Blue, the shop that is right next to you. August 8th – Trapped in Wonderland – Mona Box 1 – Shibuya Jail: Return to the sewers where you met Sophie. Climb up the drains to find Mona’s Desire. August 8th – Junk Collection, Part 1 – Shibuya Jail: Collect Cubes in Shibuya until you reach 15 of the needed item. August 8th – Painful Past: Ango Natsume – Sendai Jail: Defeat the Dragon Boss once more. August 8th – Sophia’s Weapon Shop – Sendai Jail: Defeat 20 High Pixie. August 8th – Sophia’s Armor Shop – Sendai Jail: Defeat 5 Orthus. August 11th – Prison Mail, Part 2 – Fuse Eligor alongside the skill Divine Grace. Fuse Orthus with Lamia to create Ame no Uzune. Fuse Level Ame no Uzune with Lilim. August 11th – Prison Mail, Part 3 – Fuse Kaiwan with the skill Makouga. Fuse Principality with Setanta. August 11th – Trapped in a Nightmare – Mona Box 2 – Sendai Jail: Climb on the roofs with the invisible platforms, on the right side of the building. August 11th – Enduring a Slimy Hell – Sendai Jail: Defeat 50 Slimes as Joker. August 11th – Junk Collection, Part 2 – Collect Cubes until you get 12 of the requested item. August 11th – Bug Blaster – Sapporo Jail: Defeat 8 Mothman with Guns. August 11th – Sub-Zero in Sapporo – Sapporo Jail: Defeat 20 Jack Frost with their Weakness (Fire). August 11th – Psychokinetic Siege – Sapporo Jail: Defeat 3 Setanta with their Weakness (Psy). August 11th – Nuking the Stars – Defeat 3 Kaiwan hitting their Weakness (Nuclear). August 11th – Blessing the Wicked – Defeat 3 Lilim with their Weakness (Wind/Bless). August 11th – Cursing Those on High – Defeat 3 Principality with their Weakness (Curse). August 11th – Love Soupreme – Speak with Ryuji and he will request Meal Tickets. Then, speak with the guy in the white shirt in front of the Akagire Shop. It will in return unlock another Request you will have to finish, so head back to this one after you have completed Request 25. Return again to the this shop, after speaking to the same person again and you will be able to buy 2 Meal Tickets. August 11th – The Apothecary’s Connection – Sapporo Jail: Defeat 10 Mothman as Sophia. August 17th – Prison Mail, Part 4 – Fuse Mithra with the Skill Regenerate 1. Fuse Principality with Setanta. August 17th – Painful Past: Mariko Hyodo – Sapporo Jail: Beat the Snow Queen again. August 17th – Trapped in a Frozen Hell – Mona Box 3 – Sapporo Jail: Go to Arboretum right before the first snowboard section but don’t take the snowboard. Instead, head back down and follow the path. The Box can be found as you travel along. August 17th – Junk Collection, Part 3 – Sapporo Jail: Collect Cubes until you have 12 of the item needed. August 17th – Beachside Blast – Sapporo Jail: Speak with Makoto on the beach. Then, buy a watermelon from one of the shops in Okinawa. Also, defeat 10 Jack Frost as Makoto. August 18th – Okinawan Art Appreciation – Okinawa Jail: Speak with Yusuke after finishing the dungeon and defeat 10 Shiisa as Yusuke. August 23rd – Prison Mail, Part 5 – You need Unicorn with the skill Zionga. Fuse Shiisa with Black Ooze. August 23rd – Elegant Experiment – Defeat 8 enemies at once with a Showtime Attack. August 23rd – Junk Collection, Part 4 – In Okinawa’s Jail collect Cubes until you reach 12 of the item needed. August 23rd – Shocking the Scum – Okinawa Jail: Defeat 20 Black Ooze with their Weakness (Lightning). August 23rd – Trapped in Ruins – Mona Box 4 – Okinawa Jail: It’s on top of a container in the area with the Dire Shadow enemy. August 24th – A Thief’s Challenge: Panther – Start in Shibuya Jail and reach the sewers without being noticed. You can attack ambush enemies, as long as the alarm is not raised. August 24th – Sophia’s Armor Shop Redux – Kyoto Jail: Defeat 10 Koppa Tengu as Wolf. August 24th – Sophia’s Weapon Shop Redux – Kyoto Jail: Hit 5 Neko Shogun with a Phantom Dash. August 24th – An Ebon God Descends– By default, you will be sent to the Velvet Room automatically, getting the Request. You need to find a mini-boss in Sendai and beat him, located at the second checkpoint. August 24th – Cooking Papa – Speak with Zenkichi and follow th Request’s instructions. At a point, you will need to cook the recipe Futaba and Haru mention. August 24th – Obanzai Ingredients – Continuation from the previous Request, Haru will ask for some ingredients. Get them from Shop and Sophia’s service. August 24th – Forging the Ultimate Menu – After cooking all of the the stuff above, speak with Futaba and she will also give you a list. Get everything and deliver them accordingly – That’s when the “What are Friends for?” Trophy should unlock, if you have completed these 3 chain quests and if you are playing on PS4. August 24th – Trapped in Shrine Gates– Kyoto Jail: It is in one of the areas with a small lantern and Neko Shogun spawning. August 24th – Junk Collection, Part 5 – Kyoto Jail: Collect Cubes until you have enough materials August 24th – A Thief’s Challenge: Fox – Reach the destination without everyone noticing you. Again, you can attack them as long as the alarm is not raised. August 24th – A Thief’s Challenge: Wolf – Sendai Jail: Attack 10 High Pixie with a Phantom Move. August 24th – Prison Mail, Part 6 – Queen Mab with skill Technical Adept. Fuse Kaiwan with a Kikuri-Hime August 24th – Junk Collection, Part 6 – Osaka Jail: Collect Cubes until you have the items needed. August 24th – A Thief’s Challenge: Noir – Sapporo Jail: Reach the destination without being noticed. August 24th – A Thief’s Challenge: Skull – Osaka Jail: Defeat 20 Naga and 5 Valkyrie. August 24th – The Hound of Hades Howls– Osaka Jail: Located in the Zoo area – 2nd checkpoint. August 25th – Elegant Experiment Extended – Defeat 12 enemies at once with Showtime Attack. August 25th – A Thief’s Challenge: Queen – Okinawa Jail: Reach the destination without being noticed. August 25th – A Thief’s Challenge: Sophie – Kyoto Jail: Reach the destination without being noticed. August 25th – Make the Way for the Frozen King – Sapporo Jail: Defeat the ‘powerful’ enemy in Arboretum area. August 28th – Trapped in Dystopia – Mona Box 5 – Osaka Jail: In the air with the mass of cargo containers. August 28th – Prison Mail, Part 7 – Trumpeter with the Skill Diarahan. Fuse Norn with a Sarasvati. August 28th – Junk Collection, Part 7 – Osaka Jail: Collect Cubes until you have 12 of the item needed. August 28th – A Thief’s Challenge: Wolf, Pt, 2 – Osaka Jail: Reach the destination without being noticed. August 28th – Employee Course Correction – Osaka Jail: Defeat 5 Ganesha and 5 Raja Naga in Osaka Jail. August 28th – Painful Past: Akira Konoe – Osaka Jail: Defeat the Boss of Osaka Jail once more. August 28th – Halt the Strutting Little Imp – Shibuya Jail: Located at the first intersection, at the very beginning of the Jail. August 30th – Prison Mail, Part 8 – Cu Chulainn with the Skill Concentrate. Fuse Mot with a Nebiros. August 30th – Prison Mail, Part 9 – Dominion with the Skill Nuke Amp. Fuse Mot with Forneus. August 30th – Trapped in the Abyss – Mona Box 6 – Abyss Jail: It’s on the ledge right before the 3rd checkpoint. August 30th – Trappen in the Great Tree – Mona Box 7 – Tree of Knowledge: On the fifth floor to your right there is a ledge. Grab on and the Desire should be there. August 30th – Junk Collection, Part 8 – Abyss Jail: Collect Cubes until you have enough of the item requested. August 30th – Junk Collection, Part 9 – Tree of Knowledge: Collect Cubes until you have enough of the item needed. August 30th – A Thief’s Challenge: Mona – Abyss Jail: Reach the destination without being noticed. August 30th – A Thief’s Special Challenge – Tree of Knowledge: Reach the destination without being noticed. August 30th – Painful Past: Demiurge – Tree of Knowledge: Defeat the Final Boss once more. August 30th – Painful Past +: Alice Hiiragi – Rematch Alice August 30th – Painful Past +: Ango Nastune – Rematch the Dragon. August 30th – Painful Past +: Mariko Hyodo – Rematch the Ice Queen. August 30th – Dragon Slayer Enters the Fray – Kyoto Jail: Follow the portals until you reach the 2 big rooms where you had to fight multiple mini bosses in the story. Defeat the powerful enemy located there. August 30th – The Writhing Nightmare Rising – Okinawa Jail: Locate a powerful enemy at the very last room of the Jail. August 30th – Angel of Contracts Descends – Tree of Knowledge: Right next to the last checkpoint, before the entrance to the final boss. August 30th – Painful Past +: Akira Konoe – Rematch against the robot warrior. August 30th – Painful Past +: Demiurge – Rematch the Final Boss. August 30th – Knocking on Death’s Door – Okinawa Jail: At the very end of the Jail, the last powerful enemy waits for you.

Are you still here? If yes, congratulations, you have just completed every single Request in the game. It’s a quite long list, so it will of course take some time, no rush to complete them early. You also need to be prepared for some of them, as certain Bosses and powerful enemies are very tough. Make sure to grab the best gear you have and use the strongest Personas you own, in order to overcome them.

Persona 5 Strikers is available now on PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch.