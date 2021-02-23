Persona 5 Strikers: How Long to Beat

Persona 5 Strikers is finally here continuing the story of Joker and his Phantom Thieves gang. The events in Strikers take place 6 months after the end of Persona 5, with everyone gathering up for a celebratory summer vacation. As you would imagine though, one thing brought another and the group found themselves back in the Metaverse. Ready to suit up once again, as the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, everyone is ready for a new adventure.

How long is Persona 5 Strikers?

By changing the battle system of the previous entry, an action game at heart now, Persona 5 Strikers is significantly shorter than the original, taking around 25-30 hours to complete, and around 20-25 if you skip a good portion of its dialog. This is day and night compared to Persona 5, which could easily be a 100+ hours adventure to finish up until the end. Of course, as any other grand RPG out there, you can increase that amount by at least 15-20 hours if you decide pursuing to complete all of its content. Maybe a little more if you want to really invest to Persona raising as well.

Besides the main story, you can tackle Requests, the equivalent of this game’s side quests, for important rewards and for unlocking new content, like various Personas and weapons which are otherwise unobtainable. I’ll tell you this, it never felt as a drag doing all of the side content due to how approachable the game and its battle mechanics are. It is gorgeous to look at as well, and in conjunction with its awesome OST, it never felt tiresome chasing down collectibles and completing Requests. Additionally, there is a New Game+ mode, with new Personas and weapons to find, so there is ton of replayability to extend those hours even further.

Persona 5 Strikers is available now on PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch.