Persona 5 Strikers – Every Forgotten Desire Location

Persona 5 Strikers has its fair share of items to find, from an abundance of weapons and cooking recipes, to accessories and a lot more throughout its world. Another interesting collectible though, is Mona’s Forgotten Desires, which act as the collectathon quest of the game. Those specific resources can be found through various Requests, that are unlocked as you progress through the game.

They are not that many to find, eight in total, but since Mona is really vague with information about them, it could be tricky to find them all. Therefore, take a look at our guide below to see the location of each one independently:

Trapped in Wonderland

Date: 8/8

Location: Shibuya Jail – At the left section of the Underground Waterway, where you were first introduced to Sophia, close to the chest.

Reward: Unlocks various accessories in Sophia’s Shop.

Trapped in a Nightmare

Date: 8/11

Location: Sendai Jail – Northwest corner of the Hirose Street map. Lies on the roof which you can reach by using Phantom Move.

Reward: Unlocks even more accessories in Sophia’s Shop

Trapped in a Frozen Hell

Date: 8/17

Location: Sapporo Jail – Go to Arboreum and pass through the chapel. Make sure to not follow the slope that is going downwards. Just follow the path and it should be in front of you.

Reward: Increases Further Bonds’s (Bond Skill) level cap

Trapped in Ruins

Date: 8/23

Location: Okinawa Jail – Look above the container where the Dire Shadow was found in Lab: North. Use a crane that is nearby to reach it.

Reward: Divine Grace Skill Card

Trapped in Shrine Gates

Date: n/a

Location: Kyoto Jail – Pass through the Fox Couple statue and head towards the section with bamboo trees. There is a cat hiding there, so you won’t miss it.

Reward: Concentrate Skill Card

Trapped in Dystopia

Date: 8/28

Location: Osaka Jail – Found in the container storage area. Use Phantom Vision to find the secret path, follow it and you should easily find it.

Reward: Power Incense

Trapped in the Abyss

Date: 8/30

Location: Abyss Jail – Reach the third checkpoint and head left. It should be near the ledges.

Reward: Increases Further Bonds’s (Bond Skill) level cap

Trapped in the Great Tree

Date: 8/30

Location: Tokyo Tower Jail (Tree of Knowledge) – Go to the fifth floor and find the chest there. The Desire can be located on the right ledge.

Reward: Master Coffee Recipe

And there you have it, every single Forgotten Desire and its location in one place. As you see, you need to progress through the game quite a bit to collect them all, but hey, the rewards are nice and achieving a 100% progression of the game could be something fans are looking forward to.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.