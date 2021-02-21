Persona 5 Strikers: How to Get More Personas

If it wasn’t obvious enough, Persona 5 Strikers continues the franchise’s trend of including a plethora of supernatural beings, called Personas. Personas are the source of your power and your party’s of course, but only the main protagonist can hold up with him more than one at a time. Not only that, but he is the only one that can use various Personas, instead of only their signature one. With this in mind, collecting as many as possible throughout the game is essential to progress further and to expand your battle skills.

How to get more Personas

Befriending many Personas is a little hard at first, but as you go on with the story and level up your characters and their skills further, you will find yourself swarmed with Personas that you won’t even need. In order to first of all get a Persona, you need to pick their Masks from battles. Those masks are dropped randomly throughout a battle, after defeating the enemies in front of you. There are certain chances their mask will drop, and the moment you collect it you get that certain Persona. Rare Personas drop their masks on a less frequent basis, as you would imagine, so you may have to do some farming later on.

While it is as simple as that to actually get your hands on to a certain Persona, it is not that easy to do so due to the frequency the masks drop at first. In order to remedy that, there is a certain Bond Skill you can level up, to increase the drop rate of Personas. It is highly suggested to invest on to that skill, if you are planning to farm some masks.

Personas can also be used for fusing of course, which in results provides you some new creatures, but most importantly, whenever you release one you get back some Persona Points. This way, you can level up fast your existing roster and strengthen up your character. For now, there isn’t any other way you can get more Personas through your playthrough, but in a world where DLC prevails, we could always see some new ways of doing so.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.