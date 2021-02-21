Persona 5 Strikers: How to Get Persona Points

There are a lot of different Personas to find and fuse in Persona 5 Strikers, which comes as no surprise considering the series itself was made famous due to this. From little pixies, to anthropomorphic owls, there is no shortage of extreme designs in this franchise. Gathering Personas is easy enough, finding them as masks during battles, but what if we find ourselves carrying more than what we would need, filling our list with filler Personas? Here is when dismissing them comes in really handy, since we can easily amass Persona Points like this, so let’s take a look as to how you can do this.

How to dismiss Personas

If you go to your pause menu, you can find a tab saying “Persona”. By clicking it, you will find yourself looking at the roster of your party. By choosing our main protagonist, Joker, you will be able to see all the currently active Personas you have equipped to him. This specific list, can only hold up to a certain amount of creatures, so eventually, you will be forced to either release some of them or Fuse them in order to create stronger Personas. While fusing them is suggested at first, to expand your collection and have more available skills for your battles, dismissing them is something you ought to do, if you want some Persona Points fast.

To our topic in hand now. In order to release a Persona, simply go to the one you want to bid farewell. Press the ‘options’ button if you are a PS4 user, or the ‘+’ button if you are on Switch. After a pop up message, click the same button again to confirm your action. After doing so, the specific Persona will disappear, leaving behind a good amount of Persona Points, based on its level. Just make sure to Register your Personas before hand, if you want to summon them again in the future, at the level they were at. Additionally, you also receive an amount of Persona Points whenever you collect a mask from battles, so make sure to fight a lot and gather as many as possible.

Persona 5 Strikers officially releases on February 23, 2021 for the PC, PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Those that pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, can jump into the game right now.

- This article was updated on:February 21st, 2021