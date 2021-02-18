Persona 5 Strikers: Is Kasumi in the Game?

Is Kasumi Yoshizawa in Persona 5 Strikers? With Persona 5 Royal fresh in everyone’s minds, many people are wondering if Strikers will include any references to the new content from the game. Persona 5 Royal was an excellent retelling of Persona 5’s story with several significant additions that made everything even better the second time around, and considering Strikers is mainly just an opportunity to get the gang back together one last time, it’d be great to see Kasumi alongside the rest of the Phantom Thieves as they take a road trip across Japan.

Is Kasumi in Persona 5 Strikers?

Kasumi Yoshizawa is not in Persona 5 Strikers. The game is a direct sequel to the original version of Persona 5, not Persona 5 Royal, so Strikers treats Kasumi like she never existed. This is because Strikers and Royal were in development at the same time and the Strikers development team did not know too many story details about the new content in Royal, so they stuck to the original version of the story. None of the events from Persona 5 Royal are referenced in Persona 5 Strikers. In this game, the third semester never happened and neither Kasumi nor Maruki met the Phantom Thieves.

However, just because she isn’t present now doesn’t mean she cannot show up later. Musou-style games are known for getting several additional guest characters as post-launch DLC, and there is a very good chance Persona 5 Strikers will receive DLC characters if the game sells well. A DLC pack themed around Persona 5 Royal that adds Kasumi as a playable character could potentially come sometime down the road, adding content relating to the new content of Royal and possibly featuring familiar faces from the game like Maruki. Still, with nine playable characters available in the game right now, Persona 5 Strikers already has a lot of content for fans to master.

Persona 5 Strikers will be released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The deluxe edition of the game will release three days earlier on February 19.