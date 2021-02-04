Phantasy Star Online 2 – How to find Lumincrystal Grania

Following the release of the most recent Update in Phantasy Star Online 2, which included Luster as well, the desire for Lumincrystal Grania is greater than ever. The specific item is mandatory for creating the newest Series weapons, namely the Steel Series and Puras Series. Being one of the most rare resources in the game right now, you can find it in very small amounts through 2 different ways.

Divide Quests

The latest type of quests, Divide Quests are some of the hardest challenges PSO2 has to offer. In the form of Urgent Quests and Keys alike, there are many ways to join in to some of those. Be careful though, since their difficulty is the highest the game can provide, and expect a very hard time succeeding in these. High leveled characters are also mandatory, so bring your ‘A’ game when trying any of these Quests.

Completing them, rewards you with Divide Medals, that come in very small amounts as well. Those Medals can be traded through the Medal NPC in the Market area of the Lobby, for Luminfragment Emel, which in return can be exchanged for Lumincrystal Grania. Expect a lot of grinding though to acquire the amount you need, for being able to craft the new weapons.

Mission Pass

Without a doubt the easiest way of obtaining x2 Lumincrystal Grania items. The grand reward for this Season’s Pass is of course a couple of these, rewarding players for their effort of completing the Mission Pass. Please note that it is only available for a limited amount of time, so make sure to fill it up as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, other than what we mentioned above, there is no other way as of now to get those magnificent crystals. The grind is tough, that’s for sure, but well worth it considering you can get the strongest weapons in the game by doing so. Happy farming!