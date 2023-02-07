Pizza Tower – How To Unlock All Outfits

While Peppino Spaghetti may be one of the most beautiful characters created in the world of gaming, Pizza Tower fans may want to give him a bit of an outfit change shortly. While working your way through countless enemies, there’s a chance that this impeccably white apron may be stained with the sauce of your enemies.

Thankfully, there are a few different outfits that players will get to claim, and while they may not drastically change the whole look and vibe of Peppino himself, it’s a nice change of scenery, especially for those speedrunning the game once again. Let’s find out how to unlock all of these spare clothing choices, and make our way up the Pizza Tower once more.

All Unlockable Outfits In Pizza Tower & Requirements To Unlock Them

Not only will players get the chance to unlock some new color options for their clothing, but they’ll also get the opportunity to spice things up with a new pattern for their apron and hat. Here are all of the requirements needed to unlock these special items.

All Color Options In Pizza Tower

Clothing Color Name Requirements To Unlock Classic Cook Default Clothing Blood Red Kill 1000 Enemies in a playthrough Dark Cook Never get hit by a Boss character Garish Cook Taunt enemies 50 times in a playthrough Golden God S Rank every level in the game Money Green Maximum Money amount by World 2 Mooney Orange Give Mr. Mooney some money Sage Blue Finish Floor 1 in under an hour, time spent in the lobby counts towards this time Sh*tty Cook Crouch on a poop spot in the Oh Sh*t! Level for 10 seconds TV Purple Get a P Rank in every level (No hits taken) Unfunny Cook (Gray) End a combo with an Unfunny combo title

All Clothing Patterns In Pizza Tower

Bad Bones Get hurt 50 times Bowling Stripes Kill 30 Bowling Rats Funny Polka End a combo on the Funny title Goldermanne Clear Every Chef Task room Itchy Sweater Get punched by Grandpa Pepper (unlockable in The Pig City level) John Suit Resurrect Pillar John in less than 2 hours and 15 minutes. Pizza Man Beat the game PP Shirt Beat the game twice War Camo Beat WAR minigame the first time you play it (can use a separate save file)

As players make their way through this cheesy slice of heaven, gamers can only hope to take it on the go shortly. With all of the madcap antics that take place during this adventure, it’s easy to see why Pizza Tower is causing players to feel some palpitations in their hearts. We promise it isn’t too much pizza, just make sure to wash it down with water.

Pizza Tower is available now on PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023