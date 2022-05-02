Pokemon GO Air Adventures Event: Spawns, Research, Debuts, and More

Yet another event is here in Pokemon GO and it is called Air Adventure. With all new spawns, raids, research, and debut Pokemon, there is a lot to enjoy in this event. So, without further adieu, here is everything coming in Air Adventure in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Air Adventure Start and End Time

Air Adventure in Pokemon GO starts on Tuesday, May 3, at 12:00 a.m. local time and ends on Monday, May 8, at 11:59 p.m. local time. There are some exciting debut Pokemon coming with the event as well.

Pokemon GO Air Adventure Debut Pokemon

There are three Pokemon making their debut in Pokemon GO with Air Adventure. While they aren’t new Pokemon, these forms of them are. Also, you’ll be happy to know that all of these Pokemon can be shiny. Here are the debuting Pokemon:

Flying Pikachu

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

Flying Pikachu is a cute Pikachu that is tied to a bunch of balloons which makes it float. Mega Latias and Mega Latios are already in Pokemon GO, but their Mega versions are debuting in the Mega Raid.

Pokemon GO Air Adventure Spawns

There will be lots of beach- and air-themed Pokemon available in the wild during Air Adventure. Here they are:

An asterisk means the Pokemon can be shiny.

Flying Pikachu*

Jigglypuff*

Meowth*

Psyduck*

Doduo*

Magikarp*

Wingull*

Swablu*

Drifloon*

If you’re lucky, you may encounter the following in the wild:

Charizard*

Mantine*

Pokemon GO Air Adventure Research

Of course, Air Adventure has Timed Research and Field Research to enjoy. The Timed Research will focus on Flying Pikachu and Flying-type Pokemon. When you complete the research, you will receive 50 Latias Mega Energy, 50 Latios Mega Energy, 3,000 XP, and get an encounter with Flying Pikachu.

Through the Field Research, you will get encounters with the following Pokemon:

An asterisk means the Pokemon can be shiny.

Flying Pikachu*

Doduo*

Swablu*

Emolga

Pokemon GO Air Adventure Raids and Eggs

As mentioned previously, Mega Latias and Mega Latios will appear in the Mega Raid. In the Three-Star Raid, Charizard, Lapras, and Togekiss will be available. Every Pokemon mentioned can be shiny.

There will be four new Pokemon available in the 7km Egg. Here they are:

An asterisk means the Pokemon can be shiny.

Togepi*

Mantyke

Emolga

Noibat

And last but not least, Latias and Latios will know special moves if caught during Air Adventure. Here is what they are:

Latias – Charged Attack: Mist Ball Trainer Battles : 120 power and a chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Attack Gyms and raids : 105 power

– Charged Attack: Mist Ball Latios – Charged Attack: Luster Purge Trainer Battles : 120 power and a chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Defense Gyms and raids : 100 power

– Charged Attack: Luster Purge

And that is everything you need to know about Air Adventure in Pokemon GO. For more, check out our other helpful Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.