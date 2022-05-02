Pokemon GO Air Adventures Event: Spawns, Research, Debuts, and More

Yet another event is here in Pokemon GO and it is called Air Adventure. With all new spawns, raids, research, and debut Pokemon, there is a lot to enjoy in this event. So, without further adieu, here is everything coming in Air Adventure in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO Air Adventure Start and End Time
Air Adventure in Pokemon GO starts on Tuesday, May 3, at 12:00 a.m. local time and ends on Monday, May 8, at 11:59 p.m. local time. There are some exciting debut Pokemon coming with the event as well.
Pokemon GO Air Adventure Debut Pokemon
There are three Pokemon making their debut in Pokemon GO with Air Adventure. While they aren’t new Pokemon, these forms of them are. Also, you’ll be happy to know that all of these Pokemon can be shiny. Here are the debuting Pokemon:
- Flying Pikachu
- Mega Latias
- Mega Latios
Flying Pikachu is a cute Pikachu that is tied to a bunch of balloons which makes it float. Mega Latias and Mega Latios are already in Pokemon GO, but their Mega versions are debuting in the Mega Raid.
Pokemon GO Air Adventure Spawns
There will be lots of beach- and air-themed Pokemon available in the wild during Air Adventure. Here they are:
An asterisk means the Pokemon can be shiny.
- Flying Pikachu*
- Jigglypuff*
- Meowth*
- Psyduck*
- Doduo*
- Magikarp*
- Wingull*
- Swablu*
- Drifloon*
If you’re lucky, you may encounter the following in the wild:
- Charizard*
- Mantine*
Pokemon GO Air Adventure Research
Of course, Air Adventure has Timed Research and Field Research to enjoy. The Timed Research will focus on Flying Pikachu and Flying-type Pokemon. When you complete the research, you will receive 50 Latias Mega Energy, 50 Latios Mega Energy, 3,000 XP, and get an encounter with Flying Pikachu.
Through the Field Research, you will get encounters with the following Pokemon:
An asterisk means the Pokemon can be shiny.
- Flying Pikachu*
- Doduo*
- Swablu*
- Emolga
Pokemon GO Air Adventure Raids and Eggs
As mentioned previously, Mega Latias and Mega Latios will appear in the Mega Raid. In the Three-Star Raid, Charizard, Lapras, and Togekiss will be available. Every Pokemon mentioned can be shiny.
There will be four new Pokemon available in the 7km Egg. Here they are:
An asterisk means the Pokemon can be shiny.
- Togepi*
- Mantyke
- Emolga
- Noibat
And last but not least, Latias and Latios will know special moves if caught during Air Adventure. Here is what they are:
- Latias – Charged Attack: Mist Ball
-
- Trainer Battles: 120 power and a chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Attack
- Gyms and raids: 105 power
-
- Latios – Charged Attack: Luster Purge
-
- Trainer Battles: 120 power and a chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s Defense
- Gyms and raids: 100 power
-
And that is everything you need to know about Air Adventure in Pokemon GO. For more, check out our other helpful Pokemon GO guides.
Pokemon GO is available now on all mobile devices.