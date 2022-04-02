Pokemon GO: All April 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

April is a brand new month in Pokemon GO which means there is brand new Field Research to collect. With the Season of Alola constantly introducing new Pokemon, there are more Pokemon than ever available to catch and make your own. Here is everything you need to know about the April 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards.

As you could expect, the start and end dates for the following Field Research Tasks and Rewards is April 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT to May 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Now, let’s get to it.

Catching Tasks and Rewards

Here are all of the Field Research catching tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon: 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

10 Pidgeot Mega Energy Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy

10 Blastoise Mega Energy Catch 5 Pokemon: *Rattata, *Rattata (Alola)

*Rattata, *Rattata (Alola) Catch 7 Pokemon: *Magikarp

*Magikarp Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: Poliwag, *Vulpix, *Hippopotas, *Snover

Poliwag, *Vulpix, *Hippopotas, *Snover Catch 7 Different Species of Pokemon: Combee

Combee Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: *Bagon, *Dratini

*Bagon, *Dratini Use 5 Nanab Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: *Weedle, *Caterpie, *Paras

*Weedle, *Caterpie, *Paras Catch 5 Different Species of Pokemon: Torchic, Fletchling

Throwing Tasks and Rewards

Here are all of the Field Research throwing tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row: *Gible

*Gible Make 3 Great Throws: *Lileep, *Anorith, *Snubbull

*Lileep, *Anorith, *Snubbull Make 3 Great Throws in a Row: *Onix

*Onix Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: *Spinda #6

*Spinda #6 Make 5 Nice Throws: *Dunsparce

Gifts and Friends Tasks and Rewards

Here are all of the Field Research gift tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

Send 3 Gifts to Friends and Add a Sticker to Each: *Ralts

*Ralts Play With Your Buddy: *Eevee

*Eevee Earn 2 Candies Walking With Your Buddy: *Bunnelby

*Bunnelby Earn 3 Candies Walking With Your Buddy: Stunfisk

Stunfisk Earn 3 Hearts with Your Buddy: *Wailmer

Hatching Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research hatching tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

Hatch 2 Eggs: *Beldum

*Beldum Hatch an Egg: *Mantine, *Skarmony

Power Up and Evolve Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research power up and evolve tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

Evolve a Pokemon: * Eevee

Eevee Power Up Pokemon 7 Times: *Treecko, *Torchic, *Mudkip

*Treecko, *Torchic, *Mudkip Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: *Chikorita, *Cyndaquil, *Totodile

*Chikorita, *Cyndaquil, *Totodile Power Up Pokemon 3 Times: *Bulbasaur, *Charmander, *Squirtle

*Bulbasaur, *Charmander, *Squirtle Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: 10 Beedrill Mega Energy and 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

10 Beedrill Mega Energy and 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy Power Up a Pokemon 10 Times: 20 Lopunny Mega Energy

PokeStop Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research PokeStop tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

Spin 3 Pokéstops or Gyms: *Sudowoodo

*Sudowoodo Spin 5 Pokéstops or Gyms: *Ralts

Raids and Battles Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research Raid and Battle tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

Win a Raid: *Shinx

*Shinx Win 5 Raids: *Aerodactyl

*Aerodactyl Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid: *Kabuto, *Omanyte

*Kabuto, *Omanyte Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt: *Croagunk

*Croagunk Battle in the GO Battle League: *Marill

Other Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research other tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon: *Murkrow, *Hoppip, *Yanma

*Murkrow, *Hoppip, *Yanma Take a Snapshot of a Wild Grass-type Pokemon: *Cottonee

*Cottonee Trade a Pokemon: Ledyba, Spinarak

April 2022 Research Breakthrough

The Research Breakthrough for April 2022 will reward you with an Alolan Marowak that can be shiny. As always, in order to complete the Research Breakthrough, you’ll need to complete one Field Research Task a day to get a stamp. Once you get 7 stamps, you’ll get the Research Breakthrough reward.

And that is everything when it comes to April 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO. For more, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.