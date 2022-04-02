Pokemon GO: All April 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Here are the new Field Research Tasks and Rewards for April 2022.

April 2nd, 2022 by Noah Nelson

Pokemon-Go-Season-of-Alola-Rowlet

April is a brand new month in Pokemon GO which means there is brand new Field Research to collect. With the Season of Alola constantly introducing new Pokemon, there are more Pokemon than ever available to catch and make your own. Here is everything you need to know about the April 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards.

As you could expect, the start and end dates for the following Field Research Tasks and Rewards is April 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT to May 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Now, let’s get to it.

Catching Tasks and Rewards

Here are all of the Field Research catching tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

  • Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon: 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
  • Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy
  • Catch 5 Pokemon: *Rattata, *Rattata (Alola)
  • Catch 7 Pokemon: *Magikarp
  • Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: Poliwag, *Vulpix, *Hippopotas, *Snover
  • Catch 7 Different Species of Pokemon: Combee
  • Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: *Bagon, *Dratini
  • Use 5 Nanab Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: *Weedle, *Caterpie, *Paras
  • Catch 5 Different Species of Pokemon: Torchic, Fletchling

Throwing Tasks and Rewards

Here are all of the Field Research throwing tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

  • Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row: *Gible
  • Make 3 Great Throws: *Lileep, *Anorith, *Snubbull
  • Make 3 Great Throws in a Row: *Onix
  • Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: *Spinda #6
  • Make 5 Nice Throws: *Dunsparce

Gifts and Friends Tasks and Rewards

Here are all of the Field Research gift tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

  • Send 3 Gifts to Friends and Add a Sticker to Each: *Ralts
  • Play With Your Buddy: *Eevee
  • Earn 2 Candies Walking With Your Buddy: *Bunnelby
  • Earn 3 Candies Walking With Your Buddy: Stunfisk
  • Earn 3 Hearts with Your Buddy: *Wailmer

Hatching Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research hatching tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

  • Hatch 2 Eggs: *Beldum
  • Hatch an Egg: *Mantine, *Skarmony

Power Up and Evolve Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research power up and evolve tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

  • Evolve a Pokemon: *Eevee
  • Power Up Pokemon 7 Times: *Treecko, *Torchic, *Mudkip
  • Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: *Chikorita, *Cyndaquil, *Totodile
  • Power Up Pokemon 3 Times: *Bulbasaur, *Charmander, *Squirtle
  • Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: 10 Beedrill Mega Energy and 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
  • Power Up a Pokemon 10 Times: 20 Lopunny Mega Energy

PokeStop Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research PokeStop tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

  • Spin 3 Pokéstops or Gyms: *Sudowoodo
  • Spin 5 Pokéstops or Gyms: *Ralts

Raids and Battles Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research Raid and Battle tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

  • Win a Raid: *Shinx
  • Win 5 Raids: *Aerodactyl
  • Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid: *Kabuto, *Omanyte
  • Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt: *Croagunk
  • Battle in the GO Battle League: *Marill

Other Tasks

Here are all of the Field Research other tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.

  • Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon: *Murkrow, *Hoppip, *Yanma
  • Take a Snapshot of a Wild Grass-type Pokemon: *Cottonee
  • Trade a Pokemon: Ledyba, Spinarak

April 2022 Research Breakthrough

The Research Breakthrough for April 2022 will reward you with an Alolan Marowak that can be shiny. As always, in order to complete the Research Breakthrough, you’ll need to complete one Field Research Task a day to get a stamp. Once you get 7 stamps, you’ll get the Research Breakthrough reward.

And that is everything when it comes to April 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO. For more, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Pokemon Go
Sierra in Pokemon GO April 2022
How to Beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (April 2022)
Pokemon GO April 2022 Events: Spotlight Hour Schedule, Raids, Community Day, and More
Cliff Pokemon Go April 2022
How to Beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (April 2022)
How to Beat Arlo in Pokemon GO
How to Beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (April 2022)
Trending on AOTF
Elden Ring Best Katana
Elden Ring Katana Tier List: Best Katanas in the Game, Ranked
Screenshot of featured character Ayato for Genshin Impact 2.6
Genshin Impact 2.6 Patch Notes: Ayato Banner, The Chasm, and More Details
An official screenshot in Elden Ring depicting the Astrologer class riding on Torrent
Best Elden Ring Mods: 11 Best Mods to Download Now
PlayStation Plus cover image
New PlayStation Plus Launches June 2022, Offers 3 Subscription Tiers