Pokemon GO: All April 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

April is a brand new month in Pokemon GO which means there is brand new Field Research to collect. With the Season of Alola constantly introducing new Pokemon, there are more Pokemon than ever available to catch and make your own. Here is everything you need to know about the April 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards.
As you could expect, the start and end dates for the following Field Research Tasks and Rewards is April 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT to May 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Now, let’s get to it.
Catching Tasks and Rewards
Here are all of the Field Research catching tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.
- Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon: 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy
- Catch 5 Pokemon: *Rattata, *Rattata (Alola)
- Catch 7 Pokemon: *Magikarp
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: Poliwag, *Vulpix, *Hippopotas, *Snover
- Catch 7 Different Species of Pokemon: Combee
- Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: *Bagon, *Dratini
- Use 5 Nanab Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: *Weedle, *Caterpie, *Paras
- Catch 5 Different Species of Pokemon: Torchic, Fletchling
Throwing Tasks and Rewards
Here are all of the Field Research throwing tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.
- Make 3 Excellent Throws in a Row: *Gible
- Make 3 Great Throws: *Lileep, *Anorith, *Snubbull
- Make 3 Great Throws in a Row: *Onix
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: *Spinda #6
- Make 5 Nice Throws: *Dunsparce
Gifts and Friends Tasks and Rewards
Here are all of the Field Research gift tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends and Add a Sticker to Each: *Ralts
- Play With Your Buddy: *Eevee
- Earn 2 Candies Walking With Your Buddy: *Bunnelby
- Earn 3 Candies Walking With Your Buddy: Stunfisk
- Earn 3 Hearts with Your Buddy: *Wailmer
Hatching Tasks
Here are all of the Field Research hatching tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.
- Hatch 2 Eggs: *Beldum
- Hatch an Egg: *Mantine, *Skarmony
Power Up and Evolve Tasks
Here are all of the Field Research power up and evolve tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.
- Evolve a Pokemon: *Eevee
- Power Up Pokemon 7 Times: *Treecko, *Torchic, *Mudkip
- Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: *Chikorita, *Cyndaquil, *Totodile
- Power Up Pokemon 3 Times: *Bulbasaur, *Charmander, *Squirtle
- Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: 10 Beedrill Mega Energy and 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Power Up a Pokemon 10 Times: 20 Lopunny Mega Energy
PokeStop Tasks
Here are all of the Field Research PokeStop tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.
- Spin 3 Pokéstops or Gyms: *Sudowoodo
- Spin 5 Pokéstops or Gyms: *Ralts
Raids and Battles Tasks
Here are all of the Field Research Raid and Battle tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.
- Win a Raid: *Shinx
- Win 5 Raids: *Aerodactyl
- Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid: *Kabuto, *Omanyte
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt: *Croagunk
- Battle in the GO Battle League: *Marill
Other Tasks
Here are all of the Field Research other tasks and rewards. An asterisk means it has a chance to be shiny.
- Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon: *Murkrow, *Hoppip, *Yanma
- Take a Snapshot of a Wild Grass-type Pokemon: *Cottonee
- Trade a Pokemon: Ledyba, Spinarak
April 2022 Research Breakthrough
The Research Breakthrough for April 2022 will reward you with an Alolan Marowak that can be shiny. As always, in order to complete the Research Breakthrough, you’ll need to complete one Field Research Task a day to get a stamp. Once you get 7 stamps, you’ll get the Research Breakthrough reward.
And that is everything when it comes to April 2022 Field Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO. For more, check out our Pokemon GO guides.
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.