Pokémon GO Bidoof Day Research Tasks and Rewards, and Which Choices to Make

Currently there is just one word on the minds of every Pokémon GO player in the world: Bidoof. July 1st is officially Bidoof Day in the hugely popular mobile game, but it’s already been a few days of celebration with this as the capper. The infinitely TM-able Pokémon has been in the spotlight lately, spawning more frequently in the wild and with special moves and other bonuses throughout. And now it all comes down to this final day, which will also bring its own Special Research quest for all players to complete. To help you along, here’s all of the Bidoof Day Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

Bidoof Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Below we’ve listed all of the tasks you need to complete to finish up the Bidoof research quest and gain all of the rewards. As with all Special Research, you can complete this at any time. However, given the tasks assigned you will certainly want to try to complete it before Bidoof Day is over. Follow along and try to get them all done while it’s easier, and you get 4x Catch XP along with a good chance to catch Shiny Bidoof.

This is the first Research where players can make a choice during it. However, this should not change the tasks you encounter. It only alters the story you receive from Professor Willow and a few items which we have marked in bold.

Note: All encounters can be shiny

Stage 1 of 4

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Bidoof encounter

Catch 6 Normal-type Pokémon – 3 Pinap Berry

Catch 3 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

Choice: Choose Bidoof! or Bidoof…?

Stage 2 of 4 (Choose Bidoof)

Catch 1 Normal-type Pokémon – Bidoof encounter

Take a Snapshot of Bidoof – 3 Pinap Berry

Catch 5 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

Stage 2 of 4 (Bidoof…?)

Catch 1 Normal-type Pokémon – Bidoof encounter

Take a Snapshot of Bidoof – 5 Razz Berry

Catch 5 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

Choice: Nerves of Steel or Nests near water

Stage 3 of 4 (Nerves of Steel)

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Super Potion

Take a Snapshot of Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Catch 5 Bidoof – 5 Razz Berry

Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

Stage 3 of 4 (Nests near Water)

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Take a Snapshot of Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Catch 5 Bidoof – 3 Pinap Berry

Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 399 XP, and 399 Stardust

Stage 4 of 4

Catch 5 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Catch 10 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Catch 15 Bidoof – Bidoof encounter

Rewards: Bidoof encounter, 3990 XP, and a Bidoof Hat

Which to Choose – ‘Choose Bidoof’ or ‘Bidoof…?’, ‘Nerves of Steel’ or ‘Nests near Water’

As this is the very first time Pokémon GO players have to make choices as they make their way through the Special Research tasks, many are wondering which to choose between the four options. You get two choices total, between “Choose Bidoof” and “Bidoof…?” as well as “Nerves of Steel” or “Nests near Water”.

Thankfully the choices don’t alter things too much, just changing the flavor text you receive for the story and the less important items like berries. The tasks remain the same so all you need to do is look at the above and decide which is better for you. So if you’re wondering which to choose, just go with the one that gives you the items you prefer as listed above.

And that’s all of the Bidoof Day Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO, along with which choices to make along the way. This will conclude the Bidoof themed celebrations, but July 2021 has a lot more ahead for players. Watch for our upcoming Community Day and GO Fest guides for more help.

- This article was updated on:June 30th, 2021