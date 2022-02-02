Pokemon Go: Can You Evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode?

Can Hisuian Voltorb evolve into Electrode in Pokemon Go? With Pokemon Legends: Arceus finally out, a special cross-over event is happening in Pokemon Go. Hisui is the region within Pokemon Legends: Arceus where Voltorb has come from. Now, the special Hisuian Voltorb is in Pokemon Go. The question is, can it evolve into a special Hisuian Electrode?

Can You Evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode?

Unfortunately, at this time you cannot evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Electrode or a Hisuian Electrode for that matter. It is still unclear how a Hisuian Voltorb found its way into the present-day Pokemon Go. Whether by clever marketing or something deeper, we’ll keep you updated here.

The Hisuian Voltorb is now available to catch in Pokemon Go. During the Lunar New Year Event, where you can finally catch a Shiny Litleo, both normal Voltorb and Hisuian Voltorb will have an increased rate in the wild.

How to Catch a Hisuian Voltorb

There are many ways in which to catch a Hisuian Voltorb at this time. Here are the ways to catch a normal Voltorb (who can be shiny) and the Hisuian Voltorb from Special Research:

Catch 10 Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Use 10 Berries to help Catch Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Give your buddies 3 treats – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Stage Rewards – Hisuian Voltorb Encounter, Pinap Berry x 3, Razz Berry x 3

Catch 20 Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Use 20 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws – Normal Voltorb Encounter Stage Rewards – Hisuian Voltorb Encounter, Pinap Berry x 3, Razz Berry x 3



Also available is Field Research to get an encounter with a normal Voltorb. Here is how to do just that:

Catch 3 Pokemon – Normal Voltorb Encounter, Pokeball x 3

Those are all of the current opportunities to get a normal and Hisuian Voltorb. As mentioned previously, you can find both of those in the wild at this time. Now, let’s get to if Hisuian Voltorb can be shiny.

Can Hisuian Voltorb Be Shiny

According to pokemongohub.com, Hisuian Voltorb can be shiny. Though it is extremely rare to find one, your best bet for catching one is by doing the previously mentioned Special Research and Field Research.

Now you know everything you need to in order to get yourself a Hisuian Voltorb. Though it is disappointing that Hisuian Voltorb can’t evolve into a Hisuian Electrode at this time in Pokemon GO, be sure to check out our guides for the latest news and updates.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.