There’s a lot to take in during Pokémon GO Fest 2020. Just day 1 has happened so far, and only for some of the world. It’s just begun here in the US and players are starting to see all the boosted spawns and new shiny Pokémon. But with so much to keep track of it can be hard to remember when certain creatures will spawn and if they can be shiny. So here’s a list of the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 spawn times and which can be shiny during the event.

Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Spawn Times and Which can be Shiny

Below is a breakdown of each habitat zone hour featured during the event. If you don’t know when this all happens, check here for the habitat zone times. During each hour the boosted spawns will change out for all players, with ticket holders getting boosted shiny chances and a few exclusives (see here). Some only pop up when using an incense, so be sure to keep them active when you can. In the list below all those with shiny versions have been noted with (shiny) after the name.

All Day

Unown (shiny)

Battle Hour

Stunfisk

Gible (shiny)

Seviper (shiny)

Dratini (shiny)

Machop (shiny)

Zangoose (shiny)

Swablu (shiny)

Durant

Croagunk (shiny)

Sableye (shiny)

Meditite (shiny)

Skarmory (shiny)

Slakoth (shiny)

Alolan Grimer (shiny)

Friendship Hour

Snorlax

Chansey (shiny)

Wobbuffet (shiny)

Eevee (shiny)

Sudowoodo (shiny)

Clefairy (shiny)

Roselia (shiny)

Marill (shiny)

Woobat (shiny)

Jigglypuff (shiny)

Chimecho

Pikachu (shiny)

Feebas (shiny)

Mantine

Togetic

Fire Hour

Growlithe (shiny)

Houndour (shiny)

Alolan Marowak

Heatmor (shiny)

Torchic (shiny)

Darumaka

Tepig

Litwick

Ponyta (shiny)

Magmar (shiny)

Vulpix

Water Hour

Magikarp (shiny)

Clamperl (shiny)

Luvdisc (shiny)

Poliwag (shiny)

Squirtle (shiny)

Mudkip (shiny)

Tympole

Carvanha (shiny)

Qwilfish (shiny)

Vapereon

Blastoise

Tentacool (shiny)

Grass Hour

Leafeon

Tangela (shiny)

Cherrim

Oddish (shiny)

Venasaur

Foongus

Ferroseed

Sunkern (shiny)

Alolan Exeggutor (shiny)

Snover (shiny)

Treecko (shiny)

Exeggcute (shiny)

Seedot (shiny)

Bulbasaur (Pikachu visor) (shiny)

So that’s the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 spawn times and which can be shiny during the event. Good luck adding to your shiny collection!