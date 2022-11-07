Pokemon GO Guzzlord Raid Guide: Strengths, Weaknesses, and Best Counters

For Pokemon GO players that love testing their most powerful Pokemon out against a new monster, Raid Battles are one of the most exciting ways to make this happen. While some monsters may not be worthy of a battle, Guzzlord does not fall into this category. You’ll find that there is more than meets the eye with this hulking beast, and players will need to have the perfect team.

If you are ready to take this challenge on, the first thing players will need to know is their enemy itself. Knowing the best weaknesses and counters before coming into a matchup against this Ultra Beast can save you a Raid Pass and humiliation. Prepare for battle with this Raid Guide for Guzzlord, the king of the beasts!

Pokemon GO: Guzzlord Raid Schedule

Players looking to add this exciting new Ultra Beast to their team will want to make time from November 8 at 10:00am until November 23 at 10:00am Local Time. As gamers work their way throughout town, spinning Pokestops and Gyms, they’ll have a chance to take Guzzlord on in their natural habitat. You may also get lucky enough to run into a new golden Pokestop and find an exciting item if luck is on your side.

There are also a few designated Raid Hours for Guzzlord, giving players even more opportunities to get their hands on this Ultra Beast. On November 9 and November 16, players will find plenty of Guzzlord in their local gyms from 6:00pm until 7:00pm Local Time.

Guzzlord Raid Guide: Strengths, Weaknesses & Best Counters

When players finally do come across this hulking beast, they’ll need the best Pokemon for the job. Knowing Guzzlord’s weaknesses and counters will let gamers walk away with a new Pokemon after much less hassle. With a dual Dark & Ghost-type matchup, there is only one specific weakness available for this monster, but knowing the right Pokemon to bring to the battle will help you take one down with ease.

Guzzlord Resistances – Takes 63% Damage

Fighting

Poison

Normal – 39% Damage

Psychic – 39% Damage

Guzzlord Vulnerabilities – Takes 160% Damage

Fairy

With Fairy-type Pokemon being the only true weakness that Guzzlord has, players will want to make sure they have the most stacked team possible against this creature. Bringing these Pokemon to the battle will give gamers the best chance possible to defeat one.

Pokemon Name Quick Attack Charged Attack Zacian Snarl Play Rough Xurkitree Thunder Shock Dazzling Gleam Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Togekiss Charm Dazzling Gleam Primarina Charm Moonblast Tapu Koko Volt Switch Dazzling Gleam

With these monsters on your side, adding a Guzzlord to your collection will be as easy as possible. Being able to commandeer one of these monsters in battle will make your battle career easier than ever before. With Primarina being fairly easy to obtain, having a few on your team before this battle may not hurt your overall chances of success!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022