Where-to-Catch-Primarina-in-Pokemon-GO

Regarding starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it’s tough to come across the third evolution in the wild. More often than not, you will see the starter Pokemon’s base form in abundance and have to work hard when getting candies to make your way through the evolution chain slowly. Of course, raid battles help by showcasing some pretty hard-to-get Pokemon, but with a Pokemon like Primarina, there’s no other option except hard work. So read on to find out where and how you can add one to your party.

How to Get Primarina in Pokemon GO

Since Primarina made a grand debut in Pokemon GO during the start of the Welcome to Alola challenge in March 2022, many players have been trying to get ahold of one since. But unfortunately, this Pokemon doesn’t spawn in the wild, and the only way you can get one to add to your team is through evolution. Since it’s a third evolution from the Popplio line as well, getting enough candy to do so can be a challenge as well. You will need 100 Popplio candies to evolve Brionne into Primarina.

On top of that, you will need 25 candies to evolve Popplio into Brionne before considering getting a Primarina. So, if you’re in a densely populated Popplio zone, catch as many as possible and use Pinap Berries to make the process slightly more accessible. Since Popplio has a chance of hatching from 7km eggs, there is ample opportunity to get candy this way. Primarina can be a valuable addition to any battle party due to the dual fairy and water typing. In terms of strengths, they sit behind Gyrados for water types and Togekiss for fairy types. Primarina also has a max CP of 3618.

To ensure you make the most of Primarina, you should make sure your focus is on a highly appraised Popplio before you go ahead with the evolution process. This will guarantee a high-performing Pokemon once you finally save up 100 candies, and you’ll be able to take your Primarina to any battle or raid without worrying about needing revives.

Pokemon GO is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022