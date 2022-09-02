Pokemon GO Egg Chart (September 2022): All Egg and Adventure Sync Rewards

Pokemon GO has kicked off a new season, Seas of Light, on a new month, September 2022, and that means there are new Egg and Adventure Sync Pokemon to acquire. Whether you are looking to acquire shiny Pokemon or get raid-ready, Eggs and Adventure Sync Pokemon are a great way to earn while you play. Here are the September 2022 Egg and Adventure Sync Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

All Egg Pokemon in Pokemon GO Season of Light

Each month, there are new 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Pokemon found through Eggs. Eggs can be acquired at PokeStops, as Gifts, and even defeating Rocket Leaders. Let’s get to the new rotation of Egg Pokemon!

Pokemon in 2 km Eggs

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Magikarp*

Pichu*

Cleffa*

Meditite*

Munna*

Pikipek

Yungoos*

Fomantis

Stufful*

Wimpod

Pokemon in 5 km Eggs

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Togepi*

Tyrogue*

Elekid*

Magby*

Miltank*

Bronzor*

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

Pokemon in 10 km Eggs

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Riolu*

Tirtouga*

Archen*

Axew*

Mienfoo

Espurr*

Goomy

Noibat

Rockruff*

Jangmo-o

All Adventure Sync Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO

There are also new Adventure Sync Pokemon to capture. If you don’t know, Adventure Sync is an option that allows Pokemon GO to track how many kilometers you’ve traveled when the app is closed. With this one, you can earn extra Pokemon at 5 km and 10 km.

5 km Adventure Sync Pokemon

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Cranidos*

Shieldon*

Happiny*

Munchlax

Karrablast*

Shelmet*

10 km Adventure Sync Pokemon

An asterisk means that it can be shiny.

Dratini*

Bagon*

Beldum*

Gible*

Riolu*

Goomy

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.