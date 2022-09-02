Pokemon GO Egg Chart (September 2022): All Egg and Adventure Sync Rewards

Pokemon GO has kicked off a new season, Seas of Light, on a new month, September 2022, and that means there are new Egg and Adventure Sync Pokemon to acquire. Whether you are looking to acquire shiny Pokemon or get raid-ready, Eggs and Adventure Sync Pokemon are a great way to earn while you play. Here are the September 2022 Egg and Adventure Sync Pokemon in Pokemon GO.
All Egg Pokemon in Pokemon GO Season of Light
Each month, there are new 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Pokemon found through Eggs. Eggs can be acquired at PokeStops, as Gifts, and even defeating Rocket Leaders. Let’s get to the new rotation of Egg Pokemon!
Pokemon in 2 km Eggs
An asterisk means that it can be shiny.
- Magikarp*
- Pichu*
- Cleffa*
- Meditite*
- Munna*
- Pikipek
- Yungoos*
- Fomantis
- Stufful*
- Wimpod
Pokemon in 5 km Eggs
An asterisk means that it can be shiny.
- Togepi*
- Tyrogue*
- Elekid*
- Magby*
- Miltank*
- Bronzor*
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
Pokemon in 10 km Eggs
An asterisk means that it can be shiny.
- Riolu*
- Tirtouga*
- Archen*
- Axew*
- Mienfoo
- Espurr*
- Goomy
- Noibat
- Rockruff*
- Jangmo-o
All Adventure Sync Exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO
There are also new Adventure Sync Pokemon to capture. If you don’t know, Adventure Sync is an option that allows Pokemon GO to track how many kilometers you’ve traveled when the app is closed. With this one, you can earn extra Pokemon at 5 km and 10 km.
5 km Adventure Sync Pokemon
An asterisk means that it can be shiny.
- Cranidos*
- Shieldon*
- Happiny*
- Munchlax
- Karrablast*
- Shelmet*
10 km Adventure Sync Pokemon
An asterisk means that it can be shiny.
- Dratini*
- Bagon*
- Beldum*
- Gible*
- Riolu*
- Goomy
Whether you’re interested in all the new events in Season of Light, want to know more about the A Cosmic Companion Special Research, or want to know the best counters for Sierra and the other Rocket Leaders, visit our Pokemon GO page for more.
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.