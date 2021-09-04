Pokémon GO – Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge Guide, How to Catch them All

For six hours on Saturday, September 5th Pokémon GO players will need to scramble to complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge. This new event offers special spawns while using Incense and players who want to complete the challenge will need to focus on catching them all. But how do you do that? We’re here to help with this Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge guide, giving you tips for how to catch them all in Pokémon GO.

Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge Guide

Players will have just six hours to complete this latest Pokémon GO Collection Challenge, with this one focused on the Pokémon that spawn during the Hoopa’s Arrival event. This event offers two sets of unique spawns, alternating each hour from 11am to 5pm. If you want to complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge then you’ll need to make sure you know when the required Pokémon spawn and how. Here’s all the info we have, and we’ll be updating as the event rolls out around the world.

How to Complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge

To complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge you’ll need to catch all of the required Pokémon before the timer expires. This includes Hoopa itself, which is rewarded for completing the next stage of the current Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. So you need to complete it first but you’ll also need to use some Incense.

The Hoopa’s Arrival event offers six hours to catch two sets of Pokémon based on their type. One hour will feature Psychic-type Pokémon and the other will spawn Dark and Ghost-type. You can see which hours each type will spawn here. We’ll explain more below though.

Which Pokémon do you need to Catch for the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge

Here’s a list of all the species you need to catch to complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.

Poochyena

Duskull

Alolan Rattata

Purrloin

Exeggcute

Jynx

Natu

Spoink

Drifloon

Carvanha

Beldum

Girafarig

Hoopa

How to Catch Poochyena, Duskull, Alolan Rattata, Purrloin, Drifloon, and Carvanha

Poochyena, Duskull, Alolan Rattata, Purrloin, Drifloon, and Carvanha are all spawns you will see while using an Incense during the Ghost and Dark type hours of the Hoopa’s Arrival event. Those will be…

12pm to 1pm

2pm to 3pm

4pm to 5pm

So make sure you have Incense active during those hours if you still need them to complete the Collection Challenge.

How to Catch Exeggcute, Jynx, Natu, Spoink, Beldum, and Girafarig

Likewaise, the other Pokémon on the list will appear in the other hours featured for this latest event. Here’s the list for Exeggcute, Jynx, Natu, Spoink, Beldum, and Girafarig…

11am to 12pm

1pm to 2pm

3pm to 4pm

So keep using Incense, or activate it partway through an hour if you just need a few from the next. But the star of the show is obviously Hoopa, so here’s how to catch it and complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge.

How to Catch Hoopa

Hoopa is offered as a reward for completing Step 3 of the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research, which was released as part of the Season of Mischief. The link further above in this article will give you all of the tasks you need to complete, but once you finish Stage 3 of 16 you can encounter anc catch Hoopa to complete the Collection Challenge and add another entry to your Pokédex.

What are the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge Rewards

For completing the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge players will receive the following rewards: 7,200 XP, 10 Hoopa Candy, and the Poké Ball Lift Avatar Pose.

And that’s our full guide for how to complete the Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge and what the rewards are in Pokémon GO.

- This article was updated on September 4th, 2021