Pokémon GO – How to Catch a Ditto (GO Tour Kanto)

The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event features Ditto in a number of ways, but that doesn’t mean they will be easy to catch. The extremely wily and often impossible to find creature is the star of the first part of the event’s Special Research, and is a required catch for of of its many Collection Challenges. Specifically, you’ll need to catch a Ditto to complete the GO Tour: Kanto Research Collection Challenge. But with the species hiding in plain sight and being so rare, how do you find one? Here’s how to catch a Ditto for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event’s Research Collection Challenge.

How to Catch a Ditto

Ditto may be available in the wild at its normal rate, but even so the odds of finding one in the 12 hour period when the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event and its Research Collection Challenge (which extends a few days beyond the Saturday at 9pm closing time) are low. So instead of catching tons of common Pokémon like Rattata and Pidgey you will want to focus on the one guaranteed method for catching a Ditto during the Kanto Tour event. That would be the ticketed Special Research quest.

If you purchased a ticket for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event then you’ll begin the day with the Special Research. The big reward for this quest is a Shiny Ditto, which will count for the “Catch a Ditto” task in the Research Collection Challenge. So while you might get one in the wild, the best way to complete this objective is to focus on the Special Research and its tasks (see that guide for all of them). Since the reward is a Shiny Ditto, catching it will complete this part of the Collection Challenge and let you work on the rest of the necessary Pokémon.

Complete the Special Research to catch a Shiny Ditto, then complete the Research Collection Challenge and you’ll be rewarded with yet another of the amorphous character. And that’s how to catch a Ditto for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event’s Research Collection Challenge.