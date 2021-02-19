Pokémon GO – How To Catch Aerodactyl (Kanto Event)

The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event is starting up all around the world, kicking off a full week celebrating the original Gen 1 region. And amidst that celebration are various Collection Challenges and other tasks, on top of players already present desire to catch and collect Pokémon. Some are expecially troublesome and rare so we’ve put together guides for each, with this one focusing on Aerodactyl. Here’s how to catch Aerodactyl during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto and Kanto Celebration events.

How to Catch Aerodactyl

There’s two main reasons you will want to catch Aerodactyl during the Kanto events. Either you want a Shiny Aerodactyl or you want to complete the Research Collection Challenge. Either way the answers are the same, with the linked guide giving you some clarity on how to catch one. For that Collection Challenge the goal is to complete the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research, specifically the “Make 3 Nice Throws in a row” task in Stage 5 which will reward you with an Aerodactyl encounter.

How to Get Shiny Aerodactyl

However, this is not the only way to get one and isn’t ideal for Shiny Aerodactyl hunters. If you want a shiny you need to encounter a lot of them. Thankfully they will be appearing in the wild during and after the event, but will still be rare. Use Incense when you can just to increase the odds of encountering one. The more you encounter, the better the odds of getting Shiny Aerodactyle during the event. Afterward you’ll be back to normal rates for everything, making it very difficult.

So that’s how to catch Aerodactyl during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto and Kanto Celebration events, and some tips for how to get Shiny Aerodactyl while the odds are more in your favor.