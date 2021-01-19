Pokémon GO – How to Catch Bagon for the Hoenn Collection Challenge

The Hoenn Collection Challenge is on in Pokémon GO. If you’ve enjoyed the Unova and Sinnoh challenges already then you know the drill. It’s time to get out there and catch the required Pokémon before the timer runs out. This time there’s a wide variety, but we’re breaking down some of the more difficult to find ones alongside our overall Hoenn Collection Challenge guide. And it’s time for one of the tougher ones to find. Here’s how to catch Bagon for the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Bagon

Bagon is one of the few Hoenn Collection Challenge Pokémon that won’t be appearing more frequently in the wild, at least not enough for most players to get one. You may get lucky, of course, but as their spawn rate has not been significantly increased for the event you can’t rely on this method. Instead if you want to catch Bagon you need to focus on one thing: eggs.

Bagon has been added to the 5km egg pool while the event is live. So what that means is you’ll need to get new 5km eggs from Poké Stops once the Hoenn Collection Challenge event is live in your time zone. Then you need to incubate that new egg and hope that it’s a Bagon. There are seven Pokémon in the new 5km eggs, so it might take quite a lot of hatching to get one, but it’s the only way to make sure you’re working toward checking Bagon off your list.

So not the best answer for how to catch Bagon for the Hoenn Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO, since it relies a lot on randomness, but that’s the game. Collect enough eggs and hatch them over the next five days and you should get it done, but keep an eye on that Nearby screen in case it lets you skip ahead and avoid all the hassle.