Pokemon GO: How to Catch Drapion & Can it Be Shiny?

For any keen battle-goers in Pokemon GO, Drapion is a Pokemon you should have your sights set on. Adopting a potent poison and bug dual type, there is a lot of value to having one of these somewhat intimidating insects on your team. However, they are not as easy to come across as your standard Pokemon that spawn in the wild, and trainers will more than likely have to work for one. Read on to find out where you can get ahold of Drapion.

Where to Find Drapion in Pokemon GO

Since Drapion is the final stage of the Skorupi evolution chain, it rarely spawns in the wild. So the best way to come across Drapion is by catching a Skorupi, who spawns relatively often and evolving it with fifty candies. Cloudy or rainy weather in locations such as forests or beaches tends to encourage Skorupi spawn rates, so as soon as the sun is hidden, it’s time to go out on the hunt for one of these. Given each Pokemon will drop three candies without the help of a Pinap Berry, it shouldn’t take too long to get a Drapion.

However, Drapion has also been a raid boss for tier three raids in the past, which is another reliable way to encounter one and is slightly easier than going out on the candy hunt. Due to the poison and dark type of the Pokemon, it’s exclusively weak to ground-type Pokemon, so it’s best to bulk your party out with them if you want a shot at catching one.

Can it be Shiny?

Drapion can be shiny in Pokemon GO, but the color palettes of the standard and shiny variations are incredibly similar. The significant difference is that the shiny variety is slightly lighter than the standard, and it has more of a pink and red tone than its traditional purple. Shiny Skorupi, on the other hand, is much easier to spot since it is vastly more red than its standard design.

Given catching Skorupi and evolving is the more common way of getting ahold of Drapion, you’ll be able to notice the shiny easier. If you encounter a Drapion in a raid and are questioning the colors, look to the right side of the name tag for a small circle with glitter, which implies the Pokemon is shiny.

