Pokemon GO – How to Evolve Nosepass

Evolving Nosepass in Pokemon Go

January 26th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Pokemon-GO-How-to-Evolve-Nosepass-article

Pokemon Go has been receiving numerous events at the moment and players have been flocking back to the experience that they have grown with over the years. Ultimately, some players will simply be focusing on obtaining all of the Pokemon in the game and one of these Pokemon is ‘Nosepass’ who can be evolved with a very special method. This guide article will take you through the process of how to evolve Nosepass in Pokemon Go.

How to Evolve Nosepass in Pokemon Go

Nosepass can be evolved in Pokemon Go by being in the proximity of a ‘Magnetic Lure Module’ which is attached to a Pokestop for players. You will then need 50 ‘Candy’ to evolve Nosepass to Probopass. In terms of where you will be able to find Pokestops with Magnetic Lure Modules, these will likely be located in highly popular areas such as cities where there is a higher abundance of Pokestops that have been activated with Magnetic Lure Modules after things such as community Days.

However, you can also purchase ‘Magnetic Lure Modules’ from the shop which will cost 200 Poke Coins to do so and then be able to utilise them with a Pokestop for evolving Nosepass. Furthermore, it should be noted that you are able to find Nosepass and Probopass in shiny versions throughout the world for catching if you are looking for those important shiny Pokemon within the world!

Nosepass and Probopass are both rock type Pokemon with Probopass having the ‘second type’ of ‘steel’. Utilising this information you will be able to determine what Pokemon you are needing for your set and if you want to have them as one of your main Pokemon in the experience.

Will you be evolving Nosepass in Pokemon Go this month?

Pokémon Go is available to download now for free on IOS and Android.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Pokemon Go Regice Shiny Pokemon Go: How to Catch Regice and Can It Be Shiny?
Regice has returned in Pokemon Go. With Regice Raids going live today, on January 24, Regice is now available to...
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO: How to Get a Magnetic Lure
Get help Catching 'Em All with this magnetic guide
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO Regice Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, and Moveset
Here is everything you need to know in order to beat Regice.
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon Go Stardust Pokemon GO Stardust Farming 2022: Best Ways to Get Stardust Fast
Your best friend for farming Stardust in Pokemon Go.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy