Pokemon Go has been receiving numerous events at the moment and players have been flocking back to the experience that they have grown with over the years. Ultimately, some players will simply be focusing on obtaining all of the Pokemon in the game and one of these Pokemon is ‘Nosepass’ who can be evolved with a very special method. This guide article will take you through the process of how to evolve Nosepass in Pokemon Go.

How to Evolve Nosepass in Pokemon Go

Nosepass can be evolved in Pokemon Go by being in the proximity of a ‘Magnetic Lure Module’ which is attached to a Pokestop for players. You will then need 50 ‘Candy’ to evolve Nosepass to Probopass. In terms of where you will be able to find Pokestops with Magnetic Lure Modules, these will likely be located in highly popular areas such as cities where there is a higher abundance of Pokestops that have been activated with Magnetic Lure Modules after things such as community Days.

However, you can also purchase ‘Magnetic Lure Modules’ from the shop which will cost 200 Poke Coins to do so and then be able to utilise them with a Pokestop for evolving Nosepass. Furthermore, it should be noted that you are able to find Nosepass and Probopass in shiny versions throughout the world for catching if you are looking for those important shiny Pokemon within the world!

Nosepass and Probopass are both rock type Pokemon with Probopass having the ‘second type’ of ‘steel’. Utilising this information you will be able to determine what Pokemon you are needing for your set and if you want to have them as one of your main Pokemon in the experience.

Will you be evolving Nosepass in Pokemon Go this month?

Pokémon Go is available to download now for free on IOS and Android.