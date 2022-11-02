Pokemon GO: How to Evolve Roselia into Roserade

As you expand your Pokedex in Pokemon GO, you will rapidly learn that evolution plays a massive part in being able to fill the gaps. Unfortunately, some Pokemon aren’t as simple to evolve as others, requiring a significant amount of candy and a unique item. Roserade falls into this category, so if you want to add one to your party, you should expect to face a significant grind. Read on to find out how you can evolve Roselia into Roserade.

How to Get Roserade by Evolution in Pokemon GO

When evolving Roselia into Roserade, you need a stockpile of Budew Candies. Luckily, Budew and Roselia frequently spawn in meadows, forests, and large green spaces in Pokemon GO, so there is always ample opportunity to catch as many as possible. Evolving Roselia into Roserade will take 100 Budew Candy alongside a Sinnoh Stone, making the process a little more challenging than just a candy collection.

Sinnoh Stones are, unfortunately, a single-use item, and given how many Pokemon need them to evolve, there’s a chance you may have already used your supply. However, they are pretty easy to find by spinning PokeStops and given as rewards for completing research. Your best bet is to have Roselia as your buddy and go on a PokeStop spinning adventure. You will be maximizing your chances of getting a Sinnoh Stone, and having Roselia as your buddy will make the most of earning some extra candy.

Once you have the correct candy and the stone, you will unlock the ability to evolve Roselia into Roserade. But if you don’t fancy evolution, Roserade has been a Tier 3 Raid boss, which is a more accessible approach to catching the Pokemon. The grass and poison typing of this Pokemon make it a fierce foe to face, but it can be a valuable addition to your team.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022