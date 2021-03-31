Pokémon GO – How to Find and Beat Giovanni (April 2021)

The Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni is back for another battle in April 2021 for Pokémon GO. This time you’ll be able to catch his Shadow Zapdos, but only if you can find and beat him. The process remains the same as last month, but if you missed out or decided to skip it you’ll have some questions. To help, here’s how to find and beat Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Boss in Pokémon GO for April 2021.

How to Find the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni

Of course, before you beat Giovanni you first have to find him. This might be tougher for April 2021 since many players already completed the “The Higher They Fly” Special Research quest. The big reward there was a Super Rocket Radar, which is required to find and beat the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni. If you haven’t already just use that guide to complete the quest and receive the Super Rocket Radar. If you have already finished the research and used the item then you will have to complete the new Timed Research (we’ll update with a guide when available).

Either way, to find the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni you need a Super Rocket Radar. Once you have one just equip it and you’ll start to see Giovanni appear at Poké Stops. you can tap the Radar on the main screen to scan the area if you don’t see one already nearby. Once found you might discover that this is a decoy, offering a battle with a regular Team GO Rocket Grunt instead. Just repeat this process until you find the real Giovanni and the battle can begin.

How to Beat Giovanni in April 2021

Once you find the Team GO Rocket Boss you have to face off against the powerful foe Giovanni. His three Pokémon team can be a real challenge, so we have counters against each down below.

Giovanni Counters

As always, your fight against Giovanni will begin with Persian.

Persian Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Next up will be either Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp. Here’s the counters against them all.

Kangaskhan Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Nidoking Counters

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Avalanche

Garchomp Counters

Ampharos with Volt Switch and Focus Blast

Drapion with Infestation and Aqua Tail

Alolan Muk with Bite and Dark Pulse

Snorlax with Zen Headbutt and Hyper Beam

Milotic with Dragon Tail and Surf

For his final Pokémon in April 2021 Giovanni will be using Shadow Zapdos. Win this fight and you’ll have a chance to catch him, but you need to beat him first. Here’s the best Shadow Zapdos counters in Pokémon GO for April 2021.

Shadow Zapdos Counters

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

And that’s how to find and beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO for April 2021. Next month will be Shadow Moltres, so check back in May for help there.