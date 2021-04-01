Pokémon GO ‘Tricky Pokmon’ Timed Research Tasks and Rewards (Today Menu)

A new month means a new chance to take on the Team GO Rocket boss thanks to the Tricky Pokémon Timed Research in Pokémon GO. Launching as part of the April Fool’s Day event, but mostly just because it’s now April 2021, players have a quick and easy set of Today Menu research to complete. Just in case you need some help or are curious about all the stages (there’s just the one), here’s all the Pokémon GO ‘Tricky Pokémon’ Timed Research tasks and rewards.

Tricky Pokémon Timed Research Guide for Pokémon GO

Down below you’ll find every task and its corresponding reward for the new Team GO Rocket Timed Research, which can be found on the Today Menu. There’s just the one stage, since it seems like Niantic wants players to get their Super Rocket Radar without much hassle. So check out the tasks below and keep reading for help with some of the extra parts.

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 100 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader 1 time – 100 XP

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – 100 XP

Rewards: a Super Rocket Radar, 100 XP, and 100 Stardust

Minimal rewards, to be sure, but that Super Rocket Radar is the real goal. It’s what lets you find and beat Giovanni. But to get it you need to first beat either Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra. See those guides for more help if you need it. Once you defeat one of them and finish the other tasks you’ll get your new radar which tracks the Team GO Rocket boss and will eventually get you a Shadow Legendary Pokémon as a prize. So while the other rewards are pretty worthless, this Timed Research is still very valuable.

So hopefully now that you know the Pokémon GO Tricky Pokémon Timed Research tasks and rewards you can finish it up quick and get back to the other parts of the game.