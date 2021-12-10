Pokémon GO How to Get Vibrava

With the Dragonspiral Descent event in full flow in Pokémon GO, many trainers are asking where they can get their hands on a Vibrava. This Pokémon is one of many necessary to complete the Collection Challenge, and while the others aren’t too troubling, some fans are having problems tracking down this desert-dwelling dragon.

Catching a Trapinch and evolving it into Vibrava won’t pass the mark in this challenge. You need to catch a Vibrava in the wild to complete the challenge. In this guide, we’ll break down how best you can go about trying to land the elusive Pokémon.

How to Get Vibrava in Pokémon GO

Unfortunately, there’s no current method for guaranteeing a Vibrava spawn in Pokémon GO, but there are ways and means around this roadblock. You’re going to want to find a location with multiple Pokéstops in as small an area as possible, national parks and city centres are suitable for this, the suburbs less so.

Once you’re in an area saturated with Pokéstops, you’ll want to use an Incense on yourself and as many Lure Modules as you can spare on the surrounding Pokéstops. This method will bring as many currently available spawning Pokémon out of the woodwork, and with a good mix of luck and consistency, you should be able to find a Vibrava.

While a difficult challenge, it’s worth trying to complete the Collection Challenge before December 12 so you can access a guaranteed Druddigon spawn. This event is Druddigon’s first appearance in the game, and there is currently no confirmation on the Dragon-type Pokémon’s spawn rates once the Dragonspiral Descent event is over. With this in mind, it’s worth adding the cave dragon to your roster while still available via a guaranteed method.

Pokémon GO is available now on Android and iOS.