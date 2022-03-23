Pokemon GO: Lush Jungle Field and Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

The Lush Jungle event is now live in Pokemon GO, and trainers can take on an all-new set of Field Research and Timed Research tasks to earn new rewards during the event period. This event features the debut of two new Pokemon from the Alola region, Fomantis and Lurantis, and players can also encounter Tapu Lele during the event period as well. The Season of Alola introduced several seventh-generation Pokemon to Pokemon GO, and the rewards for this event will bring trainers closer to the newly-added creatures than ever before.

You’ll be able to find all sorts of Grass-type Pokemon in the wild, and Grass-types have also taken over the Egg pool and Raid lineup for the time being. Here are all the Special Research and Timed Research tasks and rewards for the Lush Jungle event in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Lush Jungle Event Schedule

The Lush Jungle event will begin on Tuesday, March 22 at 10:00 AM local time in your region and last through Tuesday, March 29 at 8:00 PM local time. That means you have a full week to complete all of the Research tasks for this event and get your hands on as many Grass-type Pokemon as possible before the next event rolls around.

Field Research Tasks

There are six event-exclusive Field Research tasks in the Lush Jungle event.

* An asterisk denotes that a Pokemon can be shiny.

Catch 5 Grass-type Pokemon: Exeggucute*, Sunkern*, Seedot*, Ferroseed*

Exeggucute*, Sunkern*, Seedot*, Ferroseed* Use 3 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Caterpie*, Wurmple*

Caterpie*, Wurmple* Use 15 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Paras*, Parasect

Paras*, Parasect Catch 5 Different Species of Grass-type Pokemon: Cottonee*

Cottonee* Use 10 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Fomantis

Fomantis Walk 1km: Razz Berry x3, Pinap Berry x2

Timed Research Tasks Step 1 of 4

The first set of Timed Research tasks involves walking, catching Pokemon, and using Berries.

Walk 1km: Poke Ball x10

Poke Ball x10 Catch 10 Pokemon: Razz Berry x5

Razz Berry x5 Use 5 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Pinap Berry x5

Step Completion Rewards: Cherrim, Nanab Berry x5, 500 XP

Timed Research Tasks Step 2 of 4

The second set of Timed Research tasks is basically the same as the first, but with more exciting rewards.

Walk 1km: Poke Ball x10

Poke Ball x10 Catch 5 Grass-Type Pokemon: Chikorita

Chikorita Use 10 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Bellsprout

Step Completion Rewards: Gloom, Razz Berry x5, 1000 XP

Timed Research Tasks Step 3 of 4

The third step repeats the same tasks, but ups the required amounts.

Walk 1km: Poke Ball x10

Poke Ball x10 Catch 10 Grass-Type Pokemon: Foongus

Foongus Use 15 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Shroomish

Step Completion Rewards: Paras, Pinap Berry x5, 1500 XP

Timed Research Tasks Step 4 of 4

The final step involves catching unique Grass-type Pokemon and interacting with your buddy.

Walk 1km: Poke Ball x10

Poke Ball x10 Give Your Buddy 3 Treats: Sunkern

Sunkern Catch 7 Different Species of Grass-Type Pokemon: Chespin

Step Completion Rewards: Fomantis, Mossy Lure, 2000 XP

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.