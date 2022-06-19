Pokemon GO Mega Venusaur Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

Pokemon Go has tons of content over the summer for trainers, including the Mewtwo raid, raising up your best buddy for candies, and the TCG event (which players can obtain shiny Pokemon from). With time ticking away, trainers will be taking on a slew of new Pokemon in new raids for this week’s rotation. One of those Pokemon is Mega Venusaur.

Mega Venusaur will be available to fight from Thursday, June 16, to Thursday, June 23. If you have already taken on the challenge but can’t seem to get it right, we have got you covered before the rotation leaves you with little chance of taking on this generation one classic Pokemon again in a raid battle. Here are the best counters and weaknesses for Mega Venusaur in Pokemon Go.

Best Counters and Weaknesses for Mega Venusaur in Pokemon Go

Forming a good counter roster for this raid shouldn’t be too difficult. Just find the best Pokemon in your box that are Fire- and/or Psychic-Types. These types are super effective against Mega Venusaur and should get you the win in this week’s raid.

Here are the best Mega Venusaur counter Pokemon for June 2022:

Mewtwo – Psycho Cut/Psychic

Reshiram -Fire Fang/Overheat

Hoopa (Unbound) – Confusion/Psychic

Moltres -Fire Spin/Sky Attack

Darmanitan – Fire Fang/Overheat

Entei – Fire Fang/Overheat

Exeggutor – Confusion/Psychic

Alakazam – Confusion/Psychic

Ho-Oh – Incinerate/Brave Bird

Latios – Zen Headbutt/Psychic

Darmanitan (Standard) – Fire Fang/Overheat

With any mega raid, trainers will not actually get a Mega Venusaur encounter, but a regular Venusaur instead, plus a good amount of Mega Candy to use in battles with the Pokemon. Mega Pokemon are great tools to have at your disposal in battle, so stock up by taking on this raid.

Pokemon Go is available for all mobile devices.