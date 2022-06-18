Pokemon GO TCG Event: Full Shiny Pokemon List

If you’re looking to find a lot of new shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, there are no better times to get out into the world than during different events, such as the Pokemon Trading Card Game Event that is running currently. You’ll be able to find a few new shiny Pokemon, as well as Pokemon that have been shiny for a while.

While there are no competitive advantages or anything of the sort to a shiny Pokemon, they are still fun to hunt down, since their unique color schemes can add even more of an attraction to your favorite than ever before. Make sure you’re checking out this guide to see who you should be hunting down during this new event!

Pokemon GO TCG Event Shiny List

If you’re out hunting, you’ll want to make sure that you’re keeping an eye out for these Pokemon, as they will have enhanced spawn rates, as well as a chance to be shiny!

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Alolan Rattata

TCG Hat Pikachu

Magikarp

Eevee

Spinarak

Natu

Aipom

Numel

Bidoof

Pidove

Onix

Chansey

Snorlax

Lunatone

Solrock

If you’re going to be partaking in some of the raids that are going on during this event, as well, you’ll find that there is a good chance to get your hands on a shiny through these battles, too!

1-Star Raids

Chansey

Larvitar

Timburr

3-Star Raids

Alolan Exeggutor

Snorlax

5-Star Raids

Make sure that you’re ready to start hunting for all of these different Pokemon, plus see who else will be out in the wild by checking out this guide about the TCG Event! If you’re looking for a way to get your hands on a Meltan, who also has a chance to be shiny, make sure you’ve got your hands on a Mystery Box! You’ll also want to check this out to see how to become Best Buddies with your favorite Pokemon! Who knows, you may find a new favorite by the time this event is complete!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.