Pokemon GO Mewtwo Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the special Mewtwo that is available during the newest event in Pokemon GO, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got a team of Pokemon that are ready to bring the pain. There’s a reason why this legendary Pokemon is as special as they are, they are not only one of the strongest Legendaries in the game but one of the most sought after.

You’ll find a valuable attacker for your team if you’re able to get one for your own, especially with their amazing charged moves. You’ll want to make sure that you’ve found the one that you’re looking for, as well as make sure that you have some Pokemon that are strong enough to bring them down. Let’s get into the details of the best Pokemon to bring to this fight, to make sure you emerge victorious!

Mewtwo Raid Guide – Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to fight Mewtwo, you’re going to need a strong team, as their CP can be upwards of 50,000. You’ll need to make sure that you and your friends bring along a team that is more than capable of bringing them down, especially since they only have a few weaknesses. Let’s cover what they are strong against and weak against.

Mewtwo Resistance – 63% Damage Taken

Fighting

Psychic

Mewtwo Vulnerable To – 160% Damage Taken

Bug

Ghost

Dark

If you’re looking to capitalize on Mewtwo’s weak points, you’ll want to make sure that you have a team that consists of Bug, Ghost, or Dark Pokemon, so make sure you bring some of these Pokemon along for the battle.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Deoxys (Attack) Poison Jab Dark Pulse Weavile Snarl Foul Play

Having these Pokemon on your team will help make this battle go a bit more in your favor. Once you have claimed your own Mewtwo, you’ll be able to start shiny hunting for some of the other Pokemon with enhanced spawns during the TCG Event, such as Solrock and Lunatone, the newest event Pikachu, and if you’re lucky enough to have a Meltan Box, you can search for this amazing legendary as well! Make sure that you’re ready for anything, including the upcoming Spotlight Hour with Mantine, too!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.