Pokémon GO ‘Spring into Spring’ Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

The Spring into Spring event is rolling out around the world in Pokémon GO. This spring season focused celebration offers players a lot of bonuses and activities for the next few days. But with so much going on, it can get a little confusing and nobody wants to miss out. To help you get the most out of all that’s going on, here’s our Spring into Spring event guide for Pokémon GO, giving you everything you need to know for the April 2021 celebration.

Spring into Spring Event Guide for Pokémon GO

Here’s everything you need to know about the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO.

When does the Spring into Spring Event Begin and End

The Spring into Spring event begins on Sunday, April 4th at 10am local time in Pokémon GO. You then just have a few days to get the most out of all the bonuses and activities, with things coming to an end on Thursday, April 8th at 8pm local time. What bonuses and activities are there? See below.

Spring into Spring Event – All Bonuses

Here’s everything going on during the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO.

2x Hatch Candy

1 Hour Lucky Egg Duration

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance

Mega Lopunny debuts in Mega Raids See how to beat and the best counters here

Shiny Bunnelby and Diggersby debut

A Spring themed Collection Challenge Rewards: Lucky Egg, Mega Lopunny Energy, and XP

Event exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards Includes the new Flower hat Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey

Event themed spawns and eggs (see below)

Event exclusive stickers

New Spring themed avatar items

Encounter Shadow Exeggcute more often from Team GO Rocket Grunts

What Pokémon are Spawning in the Wild During Spring into Spring

Here’s all the Pokémon that will spawn more frequently in the wild during the event. Those that can be shiny are marked with (S)

Pikachu (Flower hat) (S)

Exeggcute (S)

Marill (S)

Plusle (S)

Minun (S)

Buneary (S)

Bunnelby (S)

What Pokémon are Hatching from Eggs During Spring into Spring

Here’s what can hatch from 2km eggs gathered from Poké Stops during the event. Shiny capable are marked with (S).

Exeggcute (S)

Eevee (Flower hat) (S)

Pichu (Flower hat) (S)

Togepi (S)

Azurill (S)

Buneary (S)

Happiny (Flower hat) (S)

Munchlax

Rufflet (S)

Bunnelby (S)

And that’s our Spring into Spring event guide for Pokémon GO. Check back for updates as the event unfolds in case we learn more or things change.