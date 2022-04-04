Pokemon GO Stunky Spotlight Hour: Can Stunky Be Shiny?

It’s a new month in Pokemon GO and that means a new set of Spotlight Hours to look forward to. The first Spotlight Hour of April centers on Stunky who is a Dark- and Poison-type Pokemon. This is a great Pokemon to have when it comes to defeating Cliff, Sierra, Arlo, or even Giovanni himself. Here is everything you need to know about the Stunky Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO.

Stunky Spotlight Hour Schedule

As is the case for all Spotlight Hours, the Stunky Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, April 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. During this time, Stunky will have an increased discovery rate in the wild. The Spotlight Hours also bolster the chances of catching a shiny version of the spotlight Pokemon. The question is: can Stunky be shiny?

Can Stunky Be Shiny?

Stunky can be shiny in Pokemon GO. This is great news for shiny hunters and casuals alike. Instead of Stunky’s purple coat, the shiny version replaces it with a pink one. Especially if pink is your favorite color, the shiny Stunky is something you’ll want to keep an eye out for. To catch it, just get out there and start looking for Pokemon in the wild either with the help of Incense or just by walking around.

Stunky Spotlight Hour Bonuses

The bonus active during the Stunky Spotlight Hour is 2x Transfer Candy. This is great news if you are trying to evolve your Salandit or you just need more candy for a specific Pokemon. Remember that this bonus isn’t only for Stunky. Also, Stunky can evolve into Skuntank which can also be shiny, so keep that in mind. Catch as many Stunkys as you can during the Spotlight Hour to take advantage of the event.

Next Spotlight Hour Pokemon

The next Spotlight Hour Pokemon will be Bunnelby which can be caught right now through the April Field Research. We won’t give away if it can be shiny or what the Spotlight Hour bonuses are just yet. Tune in next week to find out.

And that is everything you need to know about the Stunky Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. For more on all things Pokemon GO, be sure to check out our Pokemon GO guides. We cover everything from Spotlight Hours to new Raids, new Field Research, and how to take down the members of Team GO Rocket. Whatever your interest or need, we’ve got you covered.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.